“Tata” Martino went to Toluca vs Chivas and fans demanded the call of “Chicharito” Hernández

Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, went to the Nemesio Diez Stadium for the match between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara; although the fans present at La Bombonera asked for a call from someone who was not on the field.

Noticing the presence of “Tata” Martino in one of the Nemesio Diez boxes, the fans present in the stadium began to chant “Chicharito, Chicharito, Chicharito”, as a way of requesting Javier Hernández’s call to El Tri.

However, Martino did not flinch at the cries of the fans, as he continued to calmly watch the game, in which elements such as Alexis Vega and Roberto “el Piojo” Alvarado were present, who have been called to the last calls of the National Team. .

“Chicharito” Hernández continues to “respond” with goals in the MLS

On the other hand, while Toluca vs. Chivas was being played in Liga MX, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was playing the Clásico del Tráfico, against Los Angeles FC, in Major League Soccer.

In this match, “Chicharito” Hernández scored the first goal for the Galaxy, which ended up taking the victory with a 2-1 final.