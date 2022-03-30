‘Tata’ Martino, without “any” response to Miguel Herrera’s comments about his health

Gerardo Martino preferred not to delve into Miguel Herrera’s comments and the health of the Mexican National Team coach

Gerardo Martinocoach of the Mexican teamruled out having a position before the comments of Michael Herreracoach of Tigres, who pointed out that the ‘Dad’ should be set aside if you have health problems and charged that the Tricolor approach has “few variants.”

“No, I don’t have any,” he commented. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinostrategist of the Mexican National Team, when asked his position or response to the comments of Michael Herrera against him.

Michael Herrera said, in an interview with ESPNthat he ‘Tata’ Martino should be put aside Mexican team if he has health problems, he also assured that in the Tricolor “there are few variants.”

“He jumps at us why he doesn’t go to the games for health reasons, but if he is not healthy, he would have to step aside, further, I don’t know what he has. If he flies to Argentina, he would have to fly to Honduras,” he said. Michael HerreraTigers coach.

The ‘Louse’ Herrera appears as the option to replace Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoin case the owners of the Liga MX clubs decide not to continue the Argentine project, ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

‘Tata’ Martino preferred not to delve into Miguel Herrera’s comments and the Argentine’s health imago7

“I think my name has always been on the table, it gives me great pleasure, a lot of pride, it means that I do things well where I show up to work. Honestly, my head is 100 percent in Tigres, I have also said it, I will never say no to the National Team, but today it does not matter to me, I have a contract with Tigres and the FMF would have to talk to them, to see How do they come to an agreement? ‘Louse’ Herrera.

Gerardo Martino will return to the bench, against El Salvador, to close Mexico’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.