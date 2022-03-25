“Tata” Martino would not come to San Pedro Sula for Honduras – Mexico

Surprise. Gerardo “Tata” Martino, picker of Mexicowould be being the great absentee of the Mexican squad for the duel that they will hold against Honduras This Sunday, March 27.

According to reports from some Mexican journalists, “Tata” Martino would not come to Honduran territory for a health issue without specifying more details about said information.

“Gerardo Martino will not travel with the Mexican National Team to Honduras due to a health issue.the reporter notified on his Twitter account Gibran Araige of TUDN.

The DT spoke at a press conference after the 0-0 against the USA and confirmed that his coming to San Pedro Sula is in sight: “It’s still not something I can confirm, there’s nothing I can say.”commented.

The Tri coach underwent emergency surgery in one of his eyes in September 2021. The surgical process prevented the Argentine from traveling with the Mexican delegation to the visits he had in Costa Rica and Panama.