TaTaTu and CHILI launch TTU Coins for customers

Awards for watching movies and series: the partnership between CHILI and TaTaTu has been signed, which will allow all users of the video streaming platform to accumulate TTU Coins

TaTaTu and CHILI they signed a cooperation which will allow all users of the video streaming platform to accumulate TTU Coin thanks to the visualization of multimedia contents, to then spend them on the e-commerce of the social network or participate in special auctions with exclusive experiences or activities up for grabs.

Born from the idea of ​​the film producer and entrepreneur Andrea Iervolino, TaTaTu it’s a platform social that puts users at the center, rewarding them through actions which play out during the time they are connected. Thanks to interactions such as likes, comments or simple views can accumulate TTU Coins in a virtual wallet and use them as they like.

Not just physical rewards, but also experiences with VIPs and celebrities of the world of cinema, such as those already made with stars of the caliber of Johnny Depp with a gala dinner, or with the sale of an autograph by Morgan Freeman auctioned for 106,001 TTU Coin. Additionally, users can donate their TTU Coins to other users.

“We want to value the time people spend on social media – he claims Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu. Our goal is to put the user first. We are very happy with this partnership with such an important player known as CHILI, who immediately embraced our idea and, with enthusiasm, decided to make their contents available in order to earn TTU Coin..“

The synergy with CHILIa company operating in the internet distribution of films and TV series founded in Milan in June 2012, is aimed at expanding the catchment area of both platforms and this is the first case of “Third party rewards”: TaTaTu will thus have access to over 5 million CHILI subscribers who will be rewarded by TaTaTu for as long as they navigate the platform.

“We are very happy with this partnership which allows us to innovate the proposition by engaging our users also through a system that enhances the time spent on the CHILI platform and to differentiate ourselves from other video streaming platforms ” he claims Giorgio TacchiaCEO and founder of CHILI.

TaTaTu was born with the specific intent of rewarding anyone with coins that can be accumulated from the moment of registration and, above all, in every activity that is carried out within the social network. The ultimate goal is to create a fair business modelwithin what is defined “Sharing economy of data”which brings attention to those who use the service and rewards users for their time invested: a system whose purpose is to restore equity by dividing the earnings obtained from social media thanks to users with the latter.

