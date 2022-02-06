TaTaTu and CHILI sign an agreement to reward those who watch films and series on CHILI

TaTaTu, the social platform created with the intention of rewarding users with coins that can be accumulated with the registration and with every activity that is carried out within the social network, and CHILI, a company operating in the internet distribution of films and TV series founded in Milan in June 2012, have signed a collaboration that will allow all users of the video streaming platform to accumulate TTU Coin thanks to the display of multimedia content, which can then be spent on the e-commerce of the social network or to participate in special auctions with exclusive experiences or activities up for grabs, such as those already carried out with stars like Johnny Depp with a gala dinner, or with the sale of a Morgan Freeman autograph auctioned for 106,001 TTU Coins. Additionally, users can donate their TTU Coins to other users.

Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu:

“We want to value the time that people spend on social networks. Our goal is to put the user at the center. We are very happy with this partnership with such an important and well-known player as CHILI, who immediately married ours. idea and, with enthusiasm, decided to make its contents available in order to earn TTU Coin. “

The synergy of TaTaTu with CHILI is aimed at expanding the catchment area of ​​both platforms and this is the first case of “third party rewards”: TaTaTu will thus have access to over 5 million CHILI subscribers who will be rewarded by TaTaTu for all the time they will navigate the platform.

Giorgio Tacchia, CEO and founder of CHILI:

“We are very happy with this partnership which allows us to innovate the proposition by engaging our users also through a system that enhances the time spent on the CHILI platform and to differentiate ourselves from other video streaming platforms “.

For the moment this has only been announced, it is not yet possible to accumulate TTU Coin by watching content on CHILI.



TaTaTu partnership CHILI

Recently, TaTaTu allowed its community to apply to appear as extras in the new film by Conor Allyn, director and author of No Man’s Land (2021), at work in Puglia for the filming of In The Fire, psycho-thriller with supernatural features set at the end of the 19th century. To apply, interested users had to be Apulian men and women aged 18 to 50 and present themselves with their own photo posted on the social network. Alternatively, for all users, the auction was opened to follow the shooting live and experience the atmosphere of the film set, observing firsthand how a story comes to life for the big screen. It is not the first time that the platform offers this possibility to its users: at the turn of the Christmas holidays in 22 had the opportunity to become extras as elves in A Day with Santa, alongside Michael Madsen and William Baldwin.

Iervolino comments: