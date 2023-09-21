Tate McRae returns with her single ‘Greedy’

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Tate McRae releases her new single ‘Greedy’ with an official music video

Written and produced with hitmakers Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Justin Bieber) and Jasper Harris (Doja Cat, Post Malone). ‘Greedy’ It’s the first taste of new music from the star following his successful collaboration with Tiësto on “10:35”. The hypnotic, upbeat single reflects Tate’s growth as a songwriter, injecting even more unfiltered lyricism into her sonic sound.

Directed by Erin Moreno (Dove Cameron, Madison Beer) and set late at night in an empty hockey stadium; The video shows a completely different Tate than we’ve seen before. Choreographed by Sean Bankhead (Cardi B, Lil Nas Earlier this month, Tate kicked off his North American “Are We Flying Tour”, which began on September 5 in Chicago and will continue to major cities across the United States. Discover Tate McRae, who will, without a doubt, be a great pop star, and let yourself be moved by the great song ‘Greedy’.