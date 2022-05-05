Tatiana Clouthier: fool, bet everything on Texas; Abbott campaigns

After what Texas showed himself as an unreliable business partner, it would be very “foolish” for Mexico continue to “bet all the eggs” on the same routes to USA that cross through its territory, highlighted the Secretary of EconomyTatiana Clouthier.

He confirmed that they will seek to diversify the crossings into that country to reduce the risk of a blockade like the one ordered by the governor happening again. Greg Abbott last April.

“It is not valid and it is not possible to be linking the electoral with the commercial without having repercussions. In that sense, it would be very foolish for us to continue betting on putting all our eggs in the same basket,” said the official in the context of the 2022 Industrial Meeting.

While the federal governments of Mexico and the United States While exploring options to redirect some of the traffic from Texas to other points, New Mexico authorities confirmed yesterday that they will send a high-level delegation next week to meet with officials from the president’s cabinet. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in order to analyze new border infrastructure options.

MILLENNIUM reported on Wednesday that approximately 4.2 billion dollars were lost due to the “secondary inspections” ordered by Abbott, so in retaliation the 4T and the White House decided to build a new border port in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to reduce dependency on Texas.

even the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard accused Abbott of extortion against Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Tamaulipas to implement measures to curb illegal migration.

Diplomatic authorities confirmed to MILLENNIUM that the final decision to expand the new crossing in New Mexico was taken after concluding that Mexico you cannot trust Texas as a business partner.

In that sense, Tatiana Chloethis He said yesterday that they seek to diversify and strengthen the crossings so that tomorrow, if any other person who does not “understand” the commercial part and wants to subject the trade to an electoral issue, have its consequences.

“That we have different crosses to see ourselves strengthened and not have to be forced into some of the actions that the governor at the time is wanting them to take or take some other activities.des,” he said.

They will send a delegation

To this the governor reacted New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grishamwho announced that he will send a delegation from his administration to visit Mexico City next week to talk about jobs, trade, infrastructure and investment along the international border.

The group includes the secretary of the Economic Development Cabinet, Alicia J. Keyes; Joseph de la Rosa, of the Department of Transportation, and Marco Grajeda, executive director of the New Mexico Border Authority.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our friends in Mexico to drive trade and economic development…this is an unprecedented time for our region to build closer partnerships so we can create better jobs and expand economic opportunity across the globe.” border in New Mexico”, highlighted the local president through a statement.

He stressed that his officials will meet with their federal counterparts in Mexico City to deal with issues ranging from transportation, communications, economic development, trade and customs.

World trade was identified as a target industry sector for New Mexico by the governor Lujan Grisham when he took office in 2019.

The official recently announced strategic investments in transportation and infrastructure that will boost quality of life and competitiveness along the border and in the port of Santa Teresa as a region. input

