Tatiana Maslany: “‘She Hulk’ is the antithesis of superheroes”

“Inexperienced”, “confused”, “insecure”… are some of the adjectives with which Tatiana Maslany describes her character in she-hulkthe Marvel series about a young lawyer who, overnight, discovers and must learn to live with her new superpowers, much to her chagrin.

“She is a woman who is trying to get her life in order and suddenly something huge happens to her but she doesn’t want to do anything about it. She does not want to be a superhero, ”says the actress about the new fiction, which Disney + premieres this Friday.

After years of insistence by fans of the Marvel universe, the entertainment factory ventured to transfer to the screen the life of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specialized in defending “superhumans” who, by mistake, receives a blood transfusion of his cousin: neither more nor less than the robust Hulk, embodied again by Mark Ruffalo.

Until now, only comic book readers knew she-hulk (Hulka or Giganta, in the Spanish-speaking world), a heroine that the actress in charge of bringing her to life on television identifies as the “antithesis” of what it means to be a superhero.

“The series has the contrast between a huge world of superheroes who are begging for her to go with them and the will of her, who wants to live her life as a normal person,” advances Maslany, winner of an Emmy for the science fiction phenomenon. Orphan Black.

The hallmark of Marvel with more humor and less intensity

This constant “denial” of the protagonist is what has allowed its writers to change the usual intensity of Marvel fictions for a much lighter tone, which takes itself less seriously and seeks the complicity of the viewer.

Part of the novelty is explained by its creator, Jessica Gao, whom the franchise signed precisely because her resume is completely different from the action sagas. Her signature appears in episodes of series such as the surreal Rick and Morty and the parody Silicon Valley.

Even so, the writer decided to stay faithful to the original comics, known for being irreverent, subversive and with much more accentuated social criticism than in other company stories.

He did not even renounce one of the characteristics of the vignettes of she-hulk: When the protagonist breaks the fourth wall and addresses the public to analyze her actions.

“It was crucial that he be on the show,” says Maslany. It is a way for the protagonist to be friends with the audience, to invite them to her adventure and connect with them in a very intimate way”.

“I hope that many young women see it and feel reflected”

she-hulkwhich marks the end of “Phase 4” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with the sequel to Black Pantheris also her second series starring exclusively by a woman after Ms Marvel.

And it is that not long ago the idea of ​​a superhero production led exclusively by a woman was not part of Hollywood’s plans. Brie Larson became the first actress to star in a Marvel movie with Captain Marvel in 2019.

Now with she-hulkMaslany hopes that “many young women see a complex character and feel reflected”.

The work-life balance, the world of dating, the relationship with the family and even the control of anger, much more inhibited than that of his cousin Hulk, are some of the topics that the character talks about.

“When I read the script I saw that I, or my friends, had been through the same things. In the series there is a lot of humanity, the kind that makes us ashamed, ”she applauds.