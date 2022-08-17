Tatiana Maslany, the actress who plays ‘She-Hulk’, complains about the machismo of some terms in the cinema

marvel star, Tatiana Maslany, who plays ‘She Hulk’the female version of the strong Hulk, talks about how little she likes the term “strong female lead”, considering it too “simplistic”. The actress considers that she is “frustrating” and that she omits many details.

This word is used to describe those female characters who refuse to be the “damsel in distress” and who do not seek to be rescued by the hero in movies and series. “It’s very simplistic. It is taking away all the grace, and greatly reducing what the character entails“said Maslany. “It’s a term that nobody fits. Even how they pose it is frustrating. As if we should be thankful that we got to that place.”

The actress added that is looking forward to a time in life when it has been normalized that there are super heroines, and that it is not a topic that you have to be constantly talking about. “I’d be interested in seeing the time when we can talk without someone being like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s all women,’ or, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a story about a gay couple,’ and that all those stories end up being something normalAnd not a surprise.”

Every time we can enjoy more women at the helm of superhero moviesBrie Larson being the first to play a Marvel character, in the movie ‘Captain Marvel‘, which premiered in 2019. In the past year, the Marvel DC Universe has become more diverse on this issue, with the release of ‘black widow‘, starring Scarlett Johansson, and three Disney+ series starring women.