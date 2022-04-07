Tatito Hernández promises to refer those involved in the environmental damage in Salinas to the federal prosecutor’s office

The representatives of all the political parties were able to witness this morning the environmental damage that the construction and illegal occupation have had on the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in Salinas, a situation that the president of the House of Representatives, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandezpredicted that it will be investigated to satiety.

“This is not going to be addressed only at the state level, we are going to collect all the information and we are going to take the reports to the federal prosecutor’s office, the inspector general of the NOAA (National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the Department of Commerce of the United States and we are going to make proposals to the Corps of Engineers,” Hernández assured.

The represent Mariana Nogaleswho called a press conference on this issue two weeks ago, also insisted that there are federal crimes for the damage caused to endangered species, wildlife, mangroves and bodies of water, which have received sanitary discharges . “There are crimes. The important thing is that the agency in charge executes”he reiterated.

In fact, the agencies themselves have begun to disclose the findings of recent internal investigations in which they have found that at least eight holders falsified permits to obtain authorization from the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the Electric Power Authority. (AEE) for connection to the drinking water system and electricity.

The coordinator of the Environmental Program of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Milton Munoz, acknowledged, for his part, that the agency had been aware of these developments and environmental crimes for a long time and tried to attract the attention and cooperation of other government agencies. In fact, in 2015, a cease and desist order was filed, the process of which ended in 2020 without major consequences.

In fact, from 2015 to the present, the DNER Security Corps carried out 40 interventions against people who were caught committing illegalities such as cutting down mangroves, building docks, and illegally filling in land.

The assistant secretary of the Permit Management Office, Gabriel Hernandezconfirmed that they found at least eight falsified permits dating between 2016 and 2021.

The new day also confirmed that there were accounts with AAA that were authorized as recently as last year.

Regarding these and other allegations, the chamber president confirmed to the press that they will require all the names of those who appear signing and authorizing government permits. “We want to know who they are, who were the people who signed those permits”said.

Representatives of the political parties with chairs in the House of Representatives carried out an eye view of the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Salinas after the invocation of a Total Commission by the president of the House, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez, and by the president of the Natural Resources Commission, Edgardo Feliciano Sánchez. (Xavier J. Araujo)

Hernández Montañez assured that the investigation reports will be taken to the federal prosecutor’s office and to any other state and federal entity with jurisdiction over the case. (Xavier J. Araujo)

During the tour, the former independent candidate for governor, Eliezer Molina, had an altercation with Hernández Montañez and other members of the delegation in which they even exchanged profanity. (Xavier J. Araujo)

During the altercation, Molina also called Luis “Narmito” Ortiz Lugo (red cap), representing the districts of Salinas, Arroyo and Guayama, for the AAA water meter installation permits on protected land. Molina also questioned the role of Salinas Mayor Karilyn Bonilla Colón, in the foreground. (Xavier J. Araujo)

The Total Commission was organized after it came to light, in recent weeks, that people allegedly invaded the land of Jobos Bay, a natural area protected by federal mandate, to establish a community of mobile homes. (Xavier J. Araujo)

The situation caused the resignation, last week, of the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Rafael Machargo. (Xavier J. Araujo)

However, multiple officials and environmental defenders have indicated that they have warned about the problem in Bahía de Jobos for several years.

Precisely, Anaís Rodríguez, interim secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, was present at the eye visit and indicated that, since 2015, the DNER Security Corps carried out 40 interventions with people for cutting mangroves, for the construction of docks and for filling protected land. (Xavier J. Araujo)

During the tour, the coordinator of the DNER Environmental Program, Milton Muñoz, acknowledged that the agency had been aware of these environmental developments and crimes for a long time and that they were trying to attract the attention and cooperation of other government agencies. He added that in 2015 they filed a cease and desist order, the process of which ended in 2020 without major consequences. In the photo, Hernández Montañez (white shirt) and Feliciano Sánchez (black shirt).

Denis Márquez, representative for the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) was also present at the eye visit. (Xavier J. Araujo)

Along the way, the legislators saw the electrical infrastructure and drinking water installations that, according to investigations carried out by PREPA and PRASA, a good number of them were carried out fraudulently.

The AAA recognized that there are multiple installations of drinking water meters carried out after receiving false information.

For its part, in its investigation, PREPA preliminarily identified 47 connections in the Las Mareas neighborhood that do not meet the requirements demanded by the public corporation to grant an electricity service contract, such as, for example, the use permit and the deed or lease.

The Department of Justice began, on March 30, a criminal investigation into the construction carried out in Bahía de Jobos, and the secretary of the agency, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, said that he is evaluating assigning an additional prosecutor, which would raise the number to three. of lawyers in charge of the investigation.

During the tour, lawmakers and agency officials noted the level of destruction on protected land, including trash and debris after many residents opted to remove their mobile homes last weekend.

The DNER will take time to know the damages suffered by the bay and its lands due to the constructions carried out.

It is known that people filled mangrove land to carry out construction in the area.

AAA personnel inspect a meter in one of the residences in the area.

“Here we probably have to refer to the DNER itself for noncompliance. Who in the department? We’ll see that. Who are the names, the people… even if they have resigned from their position, it does not exempt them from their ministerial responsibility and criminal charges”, added Hernández Montañez.

To identify who deforested and filled those lands, Hernández Montañez added that they will examine the files of complaints and interventions before the DNER, an agency that sent him 87 documents.

The legislator said that they will also summon the responsible persons in their individual capacity. “We are going to see all the complaints and procedures that the agencies have done, as well as the municipality and the municipal consortium,” he indicated.