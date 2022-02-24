Tattoo artist does ‘magic’ to erase Belinda de Nodal

Guadalajara- The love story that was captured on the face of Christian Nodal was modified by the artist from Guadalajara Rafael Valdez.

The tattoo artist covered the word “Beli”, which the singer wore on the side of his right ear, with a design of the symbols of the English deck.

Valdez, 36, has worked with celebrities such as Marc Anthony, Kylie Jenner, David and Victoria Beckham, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Lewis Hamilton, among others.

“A few days ago, when the issue came up that Nodal wanted to get tattooed because of what happened with his ex-girlfriend (Belinda), his chef recommended me to him, he told him about my work and the people I’ve tattooed, that aroused Nodal’s interest,” the Tapatio spoke.

“Then his chef called me to talk to me, he gave Nodal my direct number and he spoke to me, we agreed and that same day at night I went to his house here in Guadalajara.”

According to Valdez, his call to the Nodal estate was on February 10, two days before the singer made public his break with the popera, with whom he had plans to reach the altar.

“He already had the idea of ​​what he wanted. He is a big fan of tattoos, so I just collaborated with his idea. The truth is that we spent the whole night on that project, chatter was put together, very good vibes, very humble I liked him very much, I didn’t know him in person.

“We work on other tattoos, a very important one that we will surely continue to work on and I will leave it that way on my part, because until he decides to show it, I can’t talk anymore, but I’m sure a photo will come out soon. What I can say is that I saw it very focused, very cool and happy, he was with his family, his parents and sister,” said the artist about the following projects with Nodal.

After weeks of speculation about a possible breakup between Christian Nodal and Belinda, it was the 23-year-old singer who confirmed their separation through their social networks.

The couple of singers announced their romance in early August 2020, when they were coaches on La Voz…, and in May of last year they had made their engagement official.

Meanwhile, the work of Rafael Valdez, originally from Guadalajara but raised in Los Angeles since he was 10 years old, has positioned him as one of the most in-demand artists in Hollywood and other parts of the world, as celebrities from the world of sports, fashion and music approach him when they want a new engraving on the skin.

Demi Lovato, Kaia and Presley Gerber, as well as Alejandro Fernández also appear on his list of artists he has worked with.

But it was the salsero Marc Anthony who gave him the opportunity to project his craft among the famous, as he was the first to go through his needle.

“I will go see Marc now that he comes to Mexico City for his concerts, he has two dates and I am prepared, knowing him, he will surely get a tattoo. I will also tattoo his sister Yolanda,” he shared.

Valdez returned to his homeland almost since the start of the pandemic and has recently “scratched” other foreign artists in Los Cabos, one of the favorite places of many celebrities, such as American football player Josh Gordon.

Ramón Fernández, son of Vicente Jr., recently had the image of his father tattooed, as he affectionately called his grandfather, “El Charro de Huentitán”, on one of his arms.

He has had a close relationship with the Fernández since his childhood, since his family lived for a time at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, an adventure that took place thanks to the fact that his grandfather, Rafael Valdez Berumen, was Chente’s manager for 11 years.