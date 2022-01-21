Tattoo, risk of ink in lymph nodes. Here’s how to remove them – Medicine

“After the new more restrictive EU regulations, the requests of those who want to remove a tattoo are increasing, whether it is a name, a symbol, an icon, permanent makeup or microblading, that is the cosmetic tattoo that redesigns eyebrows, lips and eyes”. This was pointed out by Daniele Spirito, specialist in plastic surgery and lecturer at the School of Specialization in Plastic Surgery of the University of Milan, warning that the issue should not be tackled lightly: “Colored pigments can detach from drawings under the skin and deposit in the lymph nodes, sentinels that are activated in the event of viruses, bacterial attacks and tumors. The risk – he says – is that once colored, these lymph nodes could begin to give abnormal responses and create infections and inflammations “.

A new European legislation, which came into force on January 4, explains the expert, “actually bans colored inks for tattoos and permanent make-up. It is not the inks themselves that are banned but the colored pigments that contain isopropanol. , substance found in most tattoo inks, added to make them sterile. ” Isopropanol is classified among the potentially carcinogenic substances: “Skin lesions caused during tattoos – he says – can in fact cause the absorption of this substance in the body, with negative consequences. The risk, although low, exists. For this reason it is necessary to remember that tattoo removal or microblading activities are considered medical and as such must be performed by a physician. ” Unfortunately, he stresses, “we don’t have an eraser but there are different techniques that can gradually discolor the tattoo until it disappears, leaving an imprint almost always”.

So what are the least invasive and most effective removal treatments?

1) Neodymium laser: “It is the most used technique. Through a very short duration laser pulse the pigment is hit.

By breaking up into tiny pieces, the ink is then ingested by white blood cells (macrophages). 3-5 sessions can be used to 8-12 in the most difficult cases, 4-8 weeks apart. The skin may redden and blisters, scabs or peeling may appear on the affected area. “

2) The pico laser: “This is a latest generation laser.

The emission of energy with very high power in very short pulses (Picoseconds) and the 3 wavelengths allow you to act on different colors of pigment through a pure photoacoustic effect. The laser therefore works in a combined way, eliminating different types of colored pigments, at different depths, with exceptional results on all types of multicolored tattoos and cosmetic make-up “.

3) Saladermabrasion: “It is an old technique, cheaper, still used. The skin is excoriated for the first skin layer. Ground salt is applied to the wound, this has the power to absorb the pigment. You need to have experience and professionalism. . It’s not DIY. “

4) Direct excision: “If the tattoo has small dimensions, the total surgical excision always has its validity, obviously keeping in mind the location of the inevitable scar”. (HANDLE).