Tatum falls in love with Zoë Kravitz posing in his amazing collection of classics

The famous actor, Channing Tatum, tempts Zoë with his sexy photos on board of his incredible collectible classics. Some really incredible pieces, which make the actress go crazy just by looking at them. We tell you all the details below.

March 27, 2022 1:40 p.m.

Channing Tatum, is the current partner of Zoë Kravitz. Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, who has been in the news for the luxurious cars she has in her garage, now continues to amaze us with the cars that her boyfriend has. One cuter than the other! Not to mention how tempted the actress is by the sexy poses of the actor on board his classics.

Tatum prefers the classicthat which has a great story behind it. True to his style, he never misses an opportunity to take a few snapshots behind the wheel of these cars. Some quite particular photos, in which Zoë can’t stop looking at her. It doesn’t seem to be a problem in the slightest for the actress other than modern models, like the ones she’s used to.

Tatum’s amazing cars perfectly complement the Kravitz family collection. Really very luxurious vehicles, with striking colors that make these designs unique pieces. The actress’s SUV, that beautiful Range Rover, doesn’t seem to exclude these designs. But rather the opposite, It seems that models like Tatum’s Chevrolet or his incredible Porsche convertible show a perfect timeline of how the automotive industry has grown over time.

Channing Tatum in his classic Porsche.

Models that are from a movie and that fill us with emotions. Vehicles, in which surely not all of us could be part of that time but seeing them on the streets awaken a little nostalgia in us. Designs that continue to echo in history regardless of the years that pass. Something that seems to be the key piece for Tatum, who together with his sexy image make a postcard to be admired by many fans.

A true sex symbol of the classic, which is also breaking it in the world of cinema. An emblematic character, who went from becoming a stripper to a renowned actor who loves engines. A long career for Tatum, who now with his partner Zoë Kravitz, do not stop making history on the big screen.

Channing Tatum photo gallery with his classics:

Tatum posing in his Porsche.

At the wheel of his Porsche.