Tatum reloaded: Return to the movies with “The Lost City” before returning to “Magic Mike”

Until a matter of weeks ago, Channing Tatum hadn’t starred in a movie since 2017’s “The Logan Swindle.” It’s a disconcerting pause for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars: an actor who has funny, goofy, and sometimes inadvertently redefined shirt male movie stardom.

But the five-year hiatus ended a month ago, with the simultaneous premiere in the United States of “Dog”, which has already been shown in local theaters and which had him making his directorial debut, and the comedy “The Lost City”, one of the this week’s major releases in local theaters, which returns Tatum to comedy and reunites him with Sandra Bullock.

But returning to the spotlight, the actor says he never really intended to disappear: “I didn’t walk away thinking, ‘I’m out of here.'”

In the past five years, Tatum has premiered the road show “Magic Mike Live” and written a children’s book inspired by his 8-year-old daughter, Everly. In 2018, he and his wife Jenna Dewan, whom he met on the set of 2006’s “Step Up,” announced their separation after nine years. Meanwhile, Tatum had fleeting appearances on screen, did a handful of cameos and voice overs.

“Time just slipped away,” he said in a recent interview from Los Angeles. “Really, being a father dragged me along for almost four years. I got a little lost doing that.”

“I acted for almost 10 years and I needed to take a step back,” he added. “My career was my whole life. It was all about what I was going to do with my career.”

But it was time to return, and Tatum returns recharged: after “Dog”, he is now premiering “The Lost City”, a story about a writer of romantic novels (Bullock) who is on a promotional tour of her book around the country. . Accompanied by the model that monopolizes the cover of her bestseller, the protagonist will suffer an attempted kidnapping, which will lead them both to enter the jungle in order to survive this mysterious attack. The film, a portion of which was shot in the Dominican Republic last year, stars Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randoph, among others.

Tatum also acts under the command of actress Zoe Kravitz in her debut film “Pussy Island”, while preparing for a big comeback: he will return to the role of “stripper” that gave him fame in “Magic Mike” (2012) with the third installment of the franchise, whose title will be “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

THE RETURN OF “MAGIC MIKE”

The new film will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who was already in charge of the first film but for the second, “Magic Mike XXl”, delegated the role of director to Gregory Jacobs.

It’s just that the “Magic Mike” empire has proven to be remarkably universal. After the first two films grossed more than $300 million at the worldwide box office, “Magic Mike Live,” a live show that premiered in Las Vegas, has been shown in London, Berlin and Australia. Tatum says that after Steven Soderbergh saw the show live, he encouraged him and Carolin to develop a third film. Directed by Soderbergh and written by Carolin, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is now made for HBO Max. Tatum has promised that “the universe of nude dancers will never be the same again.”

Visibly excited about the film, Tatum and Carolin compare it to “All That Jazz” and “Pretty Woman.” Tatum (whose girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz, stars in Soderbergh’s just-released “Kimi”) said that after two “about men, for women” movies, the third will have an actress as or more leading role than Mike’s character.

“I said, ‘Look, I wouldn’t want to do this unless we can really want to take the gloves off,'” he said. “I didn’t want to do a third movie unless we could really break away from the traditional stuff of those movies and really do the Super Bowl of stripper movies, where the dancing is next level, where I hope male entertainment or male entertainment goes. striptease. It doesn’t have to be boring, it can be great.”

Tatum has been busy writing “Magic Mike” with Carolin, with whom he also signs “Dog,” his directorial debut. “Dog”, he said at the time, was a way to remake the kind of movie that got them excited about movies in the first place. “I didn’t want to just get into someone else’s movie,” Tatum said. “We wanted the next thing we did to be a story of ours, not do something just because we could.”

Plus, “Dog” came after Tatum and Carolin spent years developing a Marvel project that ultimately never happened. His “Gambit,” which was to be adjacent to the “X-Men” movie, was one of the highest-profile casualties of Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. “When ‘Gambit’ was falling apart I remember Chan knocking over a chair across the room,” Carolin said. “We were looking at each other like, ‘I can’t believe we spent two years on this,’” (Tatum said in his case it was even longer).

The loss of “Gambit” still hurts. “I mean, the amount of time and sweat and tears,” Tatum said, shaking his head. They had envisioned great action sequences, shot scenes and designed the entire world of the film, Carolin noted.

“We won’t know what could have been unless Marvel calls us and says, ‘Hey, would you be interested in picking this up again?'” Tatum launched.