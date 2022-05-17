Taurus, happy birthday! Mhoni Vidente predicts your horoscope for this May 17

Taurus, happy birthday! Know the predictions Mhoni Seer has for you for this tuesday may 17. Mercury retrograde in Gemini and then will return to Taurus on May 22, where he will end his cycle. This means that this month’s labor proposals and negotiations could be delayed or go to a second round.

Taurus, this Tuesday your positive attitude could be the key to get you through a tough daybecause in family matters things will get complex: from fights related to inheritance and money, to discussions about the bad relationship with your parents.

search think with a cold mind Y watch what you say, because you could hurt your loved ones. On the other hand, don’t let family ties allow them to emotionally blackmail you either.

work and money

Today there is great news regarding a new job opportunity, because it is what you are most passionate about doing. The recommendation is that you do not be afraid to show what you know and to face unexpected situations. On the other hand, when it comes to personal finances, it is crucial that you take care of your credit card, shield your online banking, keep your receipts and don’t lend money.

Love

The second half of May announces breakups and goodbyes for people under the sign of Taurus, but this does not necessarily mean evil in your life. On the contrary, this Tuesday you begin a new stage full of independence and personal freedom, which is much better than staying in a relationship with no future or without an authentic emotional bond. For single Tauruses, pay attention to your surroundings and you will find your ideal partner.

Health

Taurus, you are experiencing a physical and emotional relapse, so it is prudent to turn to specialists to attend to your health problems. Be careful with excesses of food and alcohol, because your body could take its toll on you. cosmic tip of the day: drink more water, eat at your hours and do not forget to exercise.

Taurus is the most trustworthy and honest sign of the zodiac. Photo: iStock

Taurus Characteristics

Those born under the sign of Taurus are distinguished by being powerful, reliable Y honest. They are great friends and will never let you down. In business they are good partners and shine for their talent to lead projects and although they are not materialistic, they have the facility to attract money.

Its greatest virtues are perseverance and the patience. Taurus are always open to new ideas and different points of view. In love they are passionate, but their biggest flaw is his possessive side.

They always put their family and loved ones first, as well as being loyal, intelligent and have a great sense of humor. However, Taurus is a sign that does not usually think before acting. He allows himself to be guided by his emotions, which almost always manifest themselves in anger or jealousy.

Best day of the week: Friday

Colour: Blue

Stone: Emerald

Most compatible sign: scorpio

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 11, 29

