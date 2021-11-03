Taurus, Juric between generational change and long faces: “Not everyone accepts it”

The technician overturned all the hierarchies and did not hide the critical issues: “I knew it was like this and you had to have more courage on certain things”

Hierarchies change and – inevitably – not everyone can be happy with it. Football is played in eleven with five changes, Toro has a longer squad than Juric would like and therefore there is no shortage of players who see the field with a dropper. And among these, in the case of the grenade, there is no lack of elements that have played a central role in the recent past. From Izzo to Zaza and Baselli, just to give some striking examples: players in whom the club has invested a lot and important figures in the recent past who are now not even the first spare parts for the owners.

GENERATIONAL REPLACEMENT – These are the consequences of a new course inaugurated by Juric: the one undertaken by the technician – as he himself wanted to define it – is a real generational change. “Even if there are players who were already present in the past, now our spirit is new. The hierarchies have changed a bit, now maybe whoever played last was on the bench. This is a group that is recreating itself.” Juric explained very clearly. The technician did not hide his satisfaction with the new course (“I saw a good sign because they were all united and talking to each other”), but at the same time it raised an alarm: “We are making a generational change, which is not easy to accept for those who played before and are now out. There are those who accept it and those who do not by lowering the level of training. I knew it was like this and you had to have more courage on certain things”.

DISCOUNTS – No explicit reference to disgruntled players, as it should be within a group, but the one launched by Juric is a warning that must be heeded in view of the January transfer market. The coach made it clear that in the summer he would not have disdained a cleanup as happened at the beginning of his adventure with Verona and now he finds himself dealing with excellent exclusions and consequent repercussions on the level of training. It is physiological that the players set aside cannot be happy and in this sense the company could move on the January market to facilitate the exit of those players that Juric no longer considers central in his project. After all, the signals sent by the Croatian were different: from the desire to have a short squad completed by some talented young people to the famous courage that was lacking in the choices on the summer market. And now, with the field results proving him right, the company is likely to give much more weight to Juric’s claims.

