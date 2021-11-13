“Taurus, we need to invest in implants”

TURIN – By mid-June he already knew his future would be grenade . It took almost a year of courtship to get Ruggero Ludergnani marry the world Bull . Davide’s guarantee Vagnati had a considerable weight, but it is the facts that speak for the former head of the SPAL nursery. In particular, the work carried out in Emilia: the structures, scouting at an international level and finally the results. Certainly not a side dish, on the contrary. He has picked up the legacy left by Massimo Bava, who for nine years served the Bull with extraordinary competence. The trophies and the players launched on the professional scene say so. Now Ludergnani, interviewed by Torino Channel, looks ahead: «I feel like I arrived here yesterday. I want to thank everyone, they welcomed me very well and allow me to work well. They have been intense and productive months. We have laid important foundations and there is an excellent climate, which allows us to develop the ideas we have ». Starting from the boarding school: those arriving from outside have already resided at the International Training Center of the ILO since July. UN center of excellence in Turin, the first move of the new Ludergnani course, which explains: «Il Toro needs to invest in structures. The boarding school was a goal that I talked about the first day with the president. Above all we needed people who were close to the kids and for this we have inserted a new team of experts who follow our members. We only want people who are attentive to children ».

Taurus, structures and men

Structures and men: like this Ludergnani wants to make a difference. He knows that the imprint of the future can only pass from the creation of a home for the youth teams, now confined between Biella (Coppitelli’s Primavera) and Cit Turin (the other teams of the nursery). Any reference to the Robaldo, of course, it is not accidental. The hope is that after the cleaning operations of the Strada Castello di Mirafiori area, where the new nursery house will be built, we can proceed at a much faster pace: at this rate, in fact, even the beginning of 2023 for a hypothetical inauguration seems a chimera. Now for the Bull there are no more excuses: the permits to proceed with the construction have been in place since July, so all that remains is to build. What Ludergnani is doing in his small way to enrich the quality of the entire nursery. He tells some details as follows: «We want to create a strong identity also in the game principles. It’s a step important for the growth path. An idea that was born thanks to Antonino Asta (Under 18 coach, as well as coordinator of the activities of the coaches of the other teams in the youth sector).

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport