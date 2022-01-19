Tavares, CEO of Stellantis: “With electrification the

The Stellantis group, born from the merger between Peugeot and FCA, turns one year old and in a press release to mark the important anniversary, the company underlines the strategic decisions taken for the electrification of the group. But I’m talking about the words of CEO Carlos Tavares, released to Corriere della Sera in an interview, and which reveal anything but enthusiasm for the path taken: “electrification is a technology of choice by politicians, not industry“Tavares said, underlining how there were “cheaper and faster ways to reduce emissions“.

Tavares focuses his criticism in particular on two aspects. Firstly, the production costs of electric cars, which would be 50% higher than those of thermal cars. “Our battle now is to minimize the impact of the extra 50% costs of electric vehicles. It means having average productivity increases of 10% per year in five years, while the automotive industry, especially in Europe, reaches between 2% and 3%“Tavares declared, fearing how the increase in costs could have serious repercussions on consumers: “there will be social consequences and we risk losing the middle class, which will no longer be able to buy cars“.

A risk that according to Tavares would not be offset by real environmental benefits: “In ten or fifteen years we will also know the real results of electrification in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. […] With Europe’s energy mix, an electric vehicle must travel 70,000 kilometers before offsetting the CO2 footprint created by battery manufacturing. […] In the end, is it better to accept very efficient thermal hybrid cars so that they remain affordable and provide immediate CO2 benefit, or is it necessary to have 100% electric vehicles that the middle classes will not be able to afford? “

Despite the CEO’s deep skepticism, Stellantis has a very clear plan for electrification of its offering. The group has planned investments of 30 billion euros between now and 2025 for the electrification and digitization of its products. The group has announced strategic partnerships with Automotive Cells Company, Factorial Energy, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Vulcan Energy for battery production and with Amazon, BMW, Foxconn and Waymo for software development. On March 1, 2022, Stellantis announced today, the group will unveil its new long-term strategic plan.