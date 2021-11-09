Taverna Paradiso, Rete 4 / Sylvester Stallone as actor and director

Taverna Paradiso, film directed by Sylvester Stallone

Taverna Paradiso airs starting at 14.45 on Network 4 today, November 7, 2021. The drama film is an American production of 1978, directed by Sylvester Stallone, here in his directorial debut. The subject of the film is based on the novel of the same name by the same actor. The interpreters, at the same Sylvester Stallone are: Armand Assante, Lee Canalito, Frank Mcrae, Anne Archer, Terry Funk, Kevin Conway. The soundtrack features songs by Bill Conti and the great American singer-songwriter Tom Waits. It turns out to be a very different work from the normal filmography of the director in question who here uses his muscles a little less to show himself also open to reflection.

Taverna Paradiso, the plot

The story of Taverna Paradiso is set in New York in 1946 in a disreputable neighborhood where the three Carbone brothers live. The first Cosmo, is a boy with Peter Pan syndrome, full of impossible dreams, Lenny is a veteran of the Second World War and is left lame. As a job he is an embalmer of corpses, the third Victor is a very good person as much as he is powerful and for a living he delivers the ice at home.

The sentimental situation of the three brothers is quite tangled, while Cosmo is engaged to Bunchie but he would like to marry Annie, Lennie, being shy and awkward, is unable to bond with any woman, Victor instead attends Susan who, among other things, gives him lessons. of English. Given the physical presence, Victor convinced by Cosmo, but opposed by the other brother Lennie, arm wrestling a man belonging to a gang of criminals and defeats him. Unfortunately, however, this story does not bring the hoped money to the 3 brothers and their economic situation begins to worsen.

Once again it will be Cosmo who solves their troubles thanks to a crazy but profitable idea. It is about taking advantage of the Taverna Paradiso to organize wrestling matches with lots of bets. The story has a happy ending and the family of the three brothers can take back the mocking fate of a destiny, until then not very happy.

