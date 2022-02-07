Tax, bank accounts and credit cards: go to anti-evasion controls

It has always been considered the final weapon in the fight against tax evasion: the crossing of all the databases that belong to the arsenal of the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza. Above all, the archive of financial reports, the one that contains the data on the current accounts of all Italians, including the movements of their credit cards. Always announced, the intersection of databases is about to come out of the drawer where it was finished and become operational. Thanks to algorithms and artificial intelligence, the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza will have at their disposal “datasets”, lists of taxpayers classified according to risk and propensity to evasion, to be subjected to targeted checks. A decree from the Ministry of Economy is needed to trigger the anti-evasion weapon. A decree that should have arrived by March last year. But the gestation was more complex than expected. For the green light, in fact, the OK of the Privacy Guarantor was needed. Delicate, very delicate passage, given the invasiveness of the instrument in the hands of the Agency and the Guardia di Finanza. But after a long confrontation, in recent days the Guarantor has given the green light to the provision of the ministry, albeit with some stake. In short, the most is done. Just a little longer and the weapon will be activated.

ACTIVATION

Time is tight also because one of the objectives of this year’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan is a 20 percent increase in the “compliance letters” that the Agency will have to send to taxpayers asking them to comply with taxes. Not only. Thanks to this activity, the tax authorities will also have to collect 15 percent more taxes paid “spontaneously”. This improvement will have to be calculated on the data of 2019, when 2.13 million letters were sent and 1.2 billion collected. In short, this year, more than 2.5 million letters will have to be sent.

But how will the crossing of databases work? Article one of the draft decree prepared by the Ministry of Economy provides that, thanks to the algorithms, two “datasets”, in practice two lists, are created. The first is defined as “analysis”. On the basis of defined tax risk criteria, this list is used to analyze whether there are particular risks of tax evasion in a given audience. The second “dataset”, that is the second list, is defined as “control”. These are taxpayers who, according to the analysis, have one or more tax risks. In relation to this category, control activities or those aimed at “stimulating” spontaneous compliance, such as the sending of compliance letters, may be initiated.

THE TIMINGS

This sort of black list will be kept by the tax authorities for ten years. The positions to be subjected to control, precisely to avoid risks related to privacy, will be extracted from positions that have been previously “pseudonymised”. In short, in the lists, taxpayers will have fictitious names, their true identities will be revealed only at the time of the actual check. It must be said that to ensure the functioning of the anti-evasion weapon, it was necessary to limit the rights of taxpayers in relation to privacy. In particular, on the processing of their data by the Agency and the Finance Police.

In fact, the Privacy Guarantor complains in his opinion that the scope of the limitations has been defined too vaguely. The databases available to the tax authorities are innumerable: declarations, assessments, checks, inheritances, deeds from the register, land registry, movable and real estate assets, current accounts, deposits, employment relationships, utilities electricity, water, telephone, expenses incurred, from health to sports, mortgages, insurance premiums, invoices, etc.

In short, the Guarantor asked the Agency for a more precise indication of the databases to be used. In particular on the use of information on deductions for healthcare costs. Even if these will be used in aggregate form, the risk remains that sensitive health data will also be used among the parameters to estimate the propensity to evade. A risk that the guarantor has asked to avoid at all costs.