Tax bills and installments, the deadline for renewing the extension without regularizing the overdue sums expires on 31 December

A few more days to take advantage of the concessions granted by the Ristori decree for the installment plans of the tax bills: from January 1st, the ordinary regime is returned, so that the maximum amount to be paid in installments without additional documentation drops from one hundred thousand to sixty thousand euros and the forfeiture will be realized failure to pay 5 installments, even if not consecutive, instead of 10.

Maneuver, from bills to the tax authorities to citizenship income: pushed by 32 billion

Superbonus, incentives for furniture and appliances and facades: all the concessions for the home of 2022

For requests submitted up to 31 December, however, the rules of the Refreshments decree still apply: maximum € 100,000 and forfeiture of the extension plan only after 10 unpaid installments, even if not consecutive.

THE DECAYED

Race against time (by 31 December 2021) also for those who have already forfeited the benefit of a previous installment due to non-payment of the installments and want to be readmitted to the plan, also deferring the installments already expired and not paid. From 1 January 2022 it will in fact still be possible to request a new deferral but – specifies the website of the Revenue Collection Agency “only if the taxpayer preliminarily settles all the installments that have already expired”. A significant difference, therefore, given that the request by December 31st, as mentioned, does not require the payment of the overdue installments of the previous plan.

Those who have forfeited the benefits of the various scrapping and “balance and excerpts” can request an ordinary installment (therefore without interest subsidies and penalties as envisaged by the facilitated definition) of the sums still due.

TAX BILLS

The new Budget Law also extends the extension of the period to 180 days (compared to the ordinary 60) for the payment of the sums due to the tax bills notified in the first quarter of 2022. This extension had already been arranged for the bills notified from 1 September to 31 December 2021. For payments within this new deadline, the collection charges (so-called “premium”) are to be paid in the amount of 3% of the sums due and not default interest will be applied. Before the expiry of the 180 days from the notification, the Collection Agent will not be able to carry out the debt recovery activity registered in the roll.