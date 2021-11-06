Tax bills, attention to new deadlines: how to avoid foreclosures

Deadlines have been updated. Here are the answers to the most common questions

PALERMO – Tax bills, deadlines have been updated. Here are the answers of the Revenue Agency to the most common questions. How to avoid foreclosures by respecting the law.

Payment terms

The “Tax Decree” (Legislative Decree No. 146/2021) established that, for bills notified from 1st September to 31st December 2021, is extended up to 150 days from the notification (compared to the 60 days ordinarily provided) the deadline for the relative payment without application of interest on arrears. Before this deadline, the Collection Agent will not be able to proceed with the recovery of the debt registered in the role.

For payment folders that will be notified from 1 January 2022 the ordinary term of 60 days from the date of notification is reinstated.

Unpaid installments

The “Fiscal Decree” (Legislative Decree no. 146/2021) provided for the readmission to the facilitated Definition provisions for all taxpayers who have not paid the 2020 installments within the time limits established by the “Support Decree –BIS“.

The unpaid installments, referring to the 2020 deadlines, may be paid, in a lump sum, by November 30, 2021 along with those expected to expire in 2021.

For payment within this new deadline, i five days of tolerance referred to in Article 3, paragraph 14-BIS, of the DL n. 119 of 2018.

Therefore, by 30 November 2021, the following must be paid in full:

the installments of the “ Scrapping-ter ” and of “ Facilitated definition of EU resources “Expired on February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2020 and February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2021;

” and of “ “Expired on February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2020 and February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2021; the installments of the “Balance and excerpt“Expired on March 31, July 31 of 2020 and March 31, July 31 of 2021.

Deadlines not met

To make the payment, you can continue to use the slips contained in the “Notification of sums due” already in your possession even if you make the payment on different dates than the original ones.

If you have lost the “Communication” you can always ask for a copy with our online service.

Furthermore, if you want to verify the presence, in your payment plan of the “Scrapping-ter“And / or the” Balance and excerpt “, of charges entrusted to the Collection Agent from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2010, falling among those with a residual amount up to 5 thousand euros for which the law provides for cancellation ( see art. 4, paragraphs 4 to 9 of Legislative Decree no. 41/2021), you can use the specific service “Check the write-off of debts in your facilitated definition”.

Installments in 2020

I have an installment plan in place on 8 March 2020 with installments due during the emergency suspension period (8 March 2020 – 31 August 2021). Is there a new payment deadline?

Yes. The “Tax Decree” (DL n. 146/2021) established that, for taxpayers with extension plans in place as of March 8, 2020 then plans grantedbefore the emergency period , the deadline for the payment of installments falling due in the suspension period is deferred from 30 September toOctober 31, 2021

.

for subjects with residence, registered office or operational headquarters in the municipalities of the so-called “red zone” (attachment 1 of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 1 March 2020), the suspension starts from 21 February 2020. FAQ n. 5 – I have an installment plan in place on 8 March 2020, before the emergency period, but I may have difficulty paying all the installments due by 31 October 2021. Are there any discounts? Yes. The “Tax Decree” (Legislative Decree no. 146/2021) has extended a 18 the maximum number of installments, even if not consecutive, involving the forfeiture of the installment plans in place on 8 March 2020

, in case of non-payment. Therefore, the taxpayers who have interrupted the payments of the installments during the entire period of the suspension, will have to make the

payment of a number of installments such as to avoid forfeiture

from the benefit of the deferral, which occurs, in fact, with the non-payment of 18 installments. for subjects with residence, registered office or operational headquarters in the municipalities of the so-called “red zone” (attachment 1 of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 1 March 2020), the suspension starts from 21 February 2020. I have an installment plan granted after 8 March 2020, with how many unpaid installments does the forfeiture result? For installments granted after 8 March 2020 and for those referring to requests submitted until 31 December 2021, the



forfeiture is determined in the case of non-payment of10 installments

.