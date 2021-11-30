Tax bills, deadline November 30: mini extension hypothesis

The deadline of November 30th

November 30 is a crucial day for appointments with the taxman. Not only for the companies that according to a calculation by the Cgia di Mestre between Irpef, Ires and Irap (except for last-minute postponements for the latter) will pay 27 billion, but also because the deadlines for paying the suspended installments of the Scrapping ter and of the excerpted balance. The installments had been suspended during the pandemic, therefore from March 2020, but the suspension ended in September, when the Revenue Agency resumed the activity of sending the folders, as established by the government decrees. After some postponements, November 30 is the date identified by the Tax Decree (No. 146 of 2021) as the deadline for paying the 2020 and 2021 installments of the Scrapping ter and of the Balance and excerpt. On this date, therefore, the payment of the installments not paid by virtue of the suspension is concentrated: eight of the Scrapping ter and four of the Balance and excerpt. The taxman grants 5 days of grace without penalties, so if you really can’t pay by November 30th, you can do it by December 6th.

More parties to ask for a postponement beyond December 31, from the Lega to Fratelli d’Italia in Forza Italia, with Silvio Berlusconi himself asking for a postponement of the tax bills and other tax obligations to 2022 and Matteo Salvini returning to the issue, also for a possible scrapping quater: The scrapping of the tax bills 2018-2019 minimum common sense, given that after the pandemic these taxpayers will hardly be able to comply.

But there are two hurdles to overcome: that of the funds, because the Treasury has made plans to collect the sum this year, and the method of postponement, because the terms of payment of the bills are established by the tax decree approved by the government and which must be voted on by Parliament. The modality – explains Alberto Gusmeroli, deputy of the League and vice-president of the Finance Commission – is an amendment to the Budget Law and not to the tax decree, because it is armored. While for the scrapping quater there is an agenda approved by the whole Parliament.

What are the hopes of paying later and not within the next ten days?

