Business

Tax bills, extension and postponement of balance payments and excerpts: the news

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

tax bills

From the mini extension for the payment of the folders to the allowance for separated parents

ROME – From the mini extension for the payment of folders to the allowance for separated parents. From the clarifications on the Imu for the first home of the spouses to the accumulation of the disability-work allowance. And again: resources for municipalities and regions, incentives for start-ups with a social vocation and stop to the rules on exceptional transport contained in the Mims Decree These are some of the changes made by the Finance and Labor commissions in the Senate to the Tax Decree, where the provision was approved last week with the vote of confidence. Now the quick green light from Montecitorio is awaited.

During the process in the Senate, the intervention – requested by several parties – on the new Patent box discipline did not arrive. The Government has undertaken to intervene in the 2022 budget law.

With regard to the payment of the scrapping ter and the balance and excerpt, the extension to December 9 arrives (which actually allows us to arrive at December 14 due to the 5-day tolerance) on the terms relating to the payment of the installments of the scrapping-ter of the folders and the balance and excerpt. For bills notified between 1 September and 31 December of this year, the deadline for payment is extended to 180 days (it was expected to be 150).


Get our latest news from Google News: click on FOLLOW US, then in the new screen click on the button with the star!
FOLLOW US

0 Comments

Share

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

ATM sting, we start in 2022: what changes

12 hours ago

Elon Musk sold shares for $ 1.1 billion and Tesla is dancing on the stock exchange

4 weeks ago

“The challenge of the stock market fascinates me” – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

the push in these key factors

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button