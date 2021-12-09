Tax bills, extension and postponement of balance payments and excerpts: the news

ROME – From the mini extension for the payment of folders to the allowance for separated parents. From the clarifications on the Imu for the first home of the spouses to the accumulation of the disability-work allowance. And again: resources for municipalities and regions, incentives for start-ups with a social vocation and stop to the rules on exceptional transport contained in the Mims Decree These are some of the changes made by the Finance and Labor commissions in the Senate to the Tax Decree, where the provision was approved last week with the vote of confidence. Now the quick green light from Montecitorio is awaited.

During the process in the Senate, the intervention – requested by several parties – on the new Patent box discipline did not arrive. The Government has undertaken to intervene in the 2022 budget law.

With regard to the payment of the scrapping ter and the balance and excerpt, the extension to December 9 arrives (which actually allows us to arrive at December 14 due to the 5-day tolerance) on the terms relating to the payment of the installments of the scrapping-ter of the folders and the balance and excerpt. For bills notified between 1 September and 31 December of this year, the deadline for payment is extended to 180 days (it was expected to be 150).



