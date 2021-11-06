Tax bills in December, extended deadline. When!

With the onset of autumn and the approach of Christmas, the surprises under the tree are not exactly pleasant for Italian citizens, because the activities of the Tax Authority and the Revenue Agency are restarting at full speed, after a long pause due to the pandemic and the consequent economic difficulties faced by Italian families.

This means that all the overdue and expiring tax bills that the debtors will have to pay to the Public Administration are about to arrive in our mailboxes.

At Christmas this year under the tree there will be tax bills due, expired and extended due to the pandemic.

The last official extension put in place by the Government, in fact, expired at the end of August. From 1 September the tax authorities had the possibility and the right to send the tax bills to the debtor Italian families.

The serious economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic has forced both the Conte government and the Draghi government to postpone the sending of overdue tax bills. Because of these emergency measures, now the Italian tax authorities find themselves with as many as 50 million back tax bills concerning more than nine million fellow citizens.

Four million tax bills arriving in Italian homes by Christmas; but there is an extension!

By Christmas and the end of 2021, the Inland Revenue has planned to send at least 4 million tax bills. The remainder will be sent in the first six months of the new year.

But all the taxpayers to whom the tax bills will arrive, they will be able to enjoy a further extension decided in extremis by the government and included in the Tax Decree. The extension concerns the deadline and the interest on arrears: the payment terms go from the current 60 days to 150 days from the time of notification.

And this possibility of postponing the deadline can be seized by the debtor without having to worry about paying the default interest later.. Before this deadline, in fact, the Revenue Agency will not be able to start any debt recovery procedure and will not be able to start the default interest either. This decree therefore legislated an exception to the classic 60-day deadline from the notification of the tax bill, to give taxpayers a little more breathing space.

The legal basis for the deferred expiry of the tax bills is Law Decree no. 146

The Law Decree No. 146 of 2021, in addition to legislating on the balance and write-off and on the scrapping of certain tax debts, also temporarily changed the normal deadline for paying the payment of the tax bills, taking it from the classic 60 days to 150 days.

Only after 150 days without the debtor having made the payment of the folder or having requested an installment plan from the Agency, the collection body will be able to proceed with the normal recovery process and will be able to decide to activate all the measures and executive actions of the case.

Having brought the days to 150, although not a real extension, certainly gives taxpayers a bit of respite, especially because this extension also blocks default interest, granting an additional economic advantage to the debtor.

In the FAQ, the Revenue Agency clarifies some aspects of the tax bills

In the FAQ, the Revenue Agency has kept us to specify that only after 150 days from the notification of the folder will the interest on arrears be triggered, if the subject does not fulfill the payment. Before that date, the Collection Agency will not be able to take any action, nor initiate the recovery procedure nor register the unpaid debt in the role.

On the other hand, after 150 days from the notification, the Revenue Agency may also start to start the default interest. This interest will be retroactive, i.e. it will be paid from the date of notification of the folder until the moment of the effective payment of the tax debt or of the request for installments.

From 2022, however, it will return to normal and the deadline for the payment of tax bills will return to 60 days from the date of notification.

The suspension of tax bills due to the pandemic

The Cura Italia decree, in full pandemic, had rightly provided for the suspension of all payments and tax bills by the Revenue Agency from March 2020 until 31 August 2021, with a series of subsequent measures that have increasingly extended the payment deadline.

During this period of time, no tax bills or payment notifications were sent; of course, no recovery actions have even been initiated by the Collecting Body.

Since September, all tax obligations have returned to normal, including the obligation to pay overdue and unpaid bills. For this reason, it was decided to at least extend the deadline, without charging interest on arrears.

In addition, there is a novelty concerning the installment of the folders which has allowed to increase the maximum of the installments from 10 to 18. Those who were not up to date with the installments during the suspension due to the pandemic, had to be in order by the end of October 2021. On November 30, 2021, it will absolutely be necessary to pay the folders that expired from February 28 to July 31 2021. A slight delay is allowed five days.

The deadlines for the settlement and removal of the tax bills have also changed

The tax bills that the Inland Revenue notified taxpayers from 1 September to 31 December 2021, as we have explained in detail above, will benefit from a extension of the payment term, from the sixty days previously provided for, to the 150 days currently provided for.

But there are also new terms for the balance and excerpt and scrapping of the tax bills. These terms have always been legislated by the Tax Decree. In fact, the Government has decided to readmit taxpayers who, unfortunately, have not paid the installments for the year 2020 within the established terms and deadlines to the facilitated definition of tax debts.

These defaulting taxpayers will be able to pay the payments due, together with the tax bills that expire in 2021, by next November 30th. The additional days of tolerance with respect to the date of November 30th are five. By this date it will be necessary to pay the installments of the Scrapping-Ter and of the Facilitated Definition, expired in both 2020 and 2021.

Also on November 30, the possibility to pay the installments of the balance and excerpt for the months of 2021 expires. The payment of these debts can take place, as the Revenue Agency clarifies, also using the old bulletins. If these bulletins have been lost, a new copy can be requested online, on the official website of the Revenue Agency.