Tax records, installments without exceptions from January 1, 2022.

For taxpayers owed to the Treasury who will skip the deadline of December 31, 2021, access to plans payment in installments of the tax bills will entail the need to comply with the ordinary rules.

The Tax Decree connected to Budget Law 2022, converted into law no. 215/2021, did not extend the year-end deadline relating to the facilitated procedures regarding the payment of bills in installments.

For the applications sent by December 31st, the lapsed from previous extensions, granted before the suspension of the collection activity linked to the Covid-19 emergency, they will not have to pay the previous debt to access a new installment payment plan.

In addition, it will be possible to skip the appointment for a maximum number of 10 installments, even if not consecutive, without losing the benefits of the extension.

What happens from January 1, 2022? As no specific interventions are envisaged, the ordinary rules will be returned, which are more burdensome for taxpayers who intend to request the payment of tax bills in installments.

Tax bills, installments with stricter rules from 1 January 2022

To have softened the rules for installments of tax bills was the Relaunch Decree and, subsequently, the Refreshments Decree n. 137/2020 has ordered the extension of the emergency measures until 31 December 2021.

The Fiscal Decree n. 146/2021 has not provided for further extensions of the subsidized period, confirming the deadline now approaching.

They will therefore apply to installments referring to applications granted in the period fromMarch 8 to December 31 the rules soft relating to forfeiture and access to new extension plans from lapsed from previous installment payments.

In detail, until the end of the year:

there forfeiture of the installment plan it materializes in the event of non-payment of 10 installments, instead of 5 , even if not consecutive;

it materializes in the event of non-payment of , even if not consecutive; taxpayers who have lapsed from previous extension plans before 8 March 2020, can submit new application for installments without the need to pay the sums previously due.

Not only. For the requests submitted by the end of 2021, it was set at 100,000 euros the maximum amount of debt for which the request it can be presented online without having to prove the temporary situation of economic difficulty.

From 1 January 2022 will apply again the ordinary rules, more rigid for taxpayers wishing to access payment plans for tax bills.

Payment of tax bills in installments: what changes for applications submitted from 1 January 2022

To remember the end of emergency measures adopted in the face of the Covid-19 crisis is theRevenue Collection Agency, which on its institutional portal outlines the framework of the rules that will return to apply from 1 January 2022.

For questions of payment in installments of the tax bills presented from 1 January 2022:

the forfeiture in the event of non-payment returns to apply in the event of failure to pay 5 installments, even if not consecutive. In this case, the taxpayer automatically forfeits the benefit granted and the amount due is entered in the role and can be collected in a single solution;

for the lapsed from previous extension plans, access to new installments will also be allowed under the agreement of regularize the installments already overdue. There is therefore no possibility of not paying the previous payment, regardless of the date on which the forfeiture occurred (whether before or after the suspension of collection activities).

The limit of 60,000 euros is also back, provided for by article 19 of Presidential Decree 602/1973: for bills exceeding this threshold, and also for the payment of up to 72 installments of the accrued debt, the taxpayer will be required to prove his or her situation of temporary economic difficulty.

The application for installments must be sent by certified email, attaching the ISEE model of the family unit which demonstrates precisely the situation of objective economic difficulty.

Rules that, from 1 January 2022, will mark the return to the ordinary relationship between taxpayers and taxpayers, pending the tax collection reform.