Tax bills, notifications boom: watch out for new deadlines

Interests skyrocketing, penalties, but there are new parameters to be known

PALERMO – Millions of tax bills in the process of being notified. The nightmare of increased amounts returns with collection charges, interest and penalties that double the amounts due in a short time. Confedercontribuenti has asked for a new scrapping of interest and penalties, to ensure that entrepreneurs and professionals can pay their due by deferring the debt.

Here are the news on payment terms.

New deadlines

The “Budget Law 2022“, Bearing”State budget for the financial year 2022 and multi-year budget for the three-year period 2022-2024“, Has provided important changes in the matter of collection.

In particular, in addition to a change in the governance control of the Revenue-Collection Agency, the modification of the system is foreseen remuneration of the national collection service and theextension to 180 days of the deadline for paying the notified bills until March 31, 2022.

For notified folders from 1 January to 31 March 2022, the deadline for the payment is fixed in 180 days from the notification (compared to the 60 days ordinarily provided) without any additional charge.

Therefore, for notifications made in the aforementioned period, the ordinary term of 60 days indicated in the payment folder is to be understood as extended to 180 days.

Before the expiry of the 180 days from the notification, the Collection Agent will not be able to carry out the debt recovery activity registered in the roll.

Scrapping ter

Subjects lapsed from the “Scrapping-ter” for failure, insufficient or late payment of the amounts due in 2019, thanks to the innovations introduced by the “Relaunch Decree“(Legislative Decree no. 34/2020), they can still request the installment payments of the sums still due pursuant to art. 19 Presidential Decree 602/1973.

The same possibility was also provided for by the “Refreshments Decree“(Legislative Decree no. 137/2020) also for the debts that had been the subject of the previous scrapping (first Scrapping and” Scrapping-bis “) and subsequently forfeited the benefits of the facilitation measures due to non-payment of installments.

