Tax bills, when the notification is void

The jurisprudential approach according to which the notification of the tax notice sent by the unofficial Pec is null and void. Therefore, anyone who receives an email containing a request for payment from the Revenue Agency or the Revenue Agency from an address not present in the public registers (the Reginde, just to name one) can ignore it. In fact, if anything were to follow a foreclosure, an administrative detention or a mortgage, this act would be illegitimate due to the lack of notification of the so-called ‘presupposed act’, that is, the payment folder can be read on laleggepertutti.it.

The notification of the folder is void if it comes from an unofficial pec address, because

The nullity of the notification of the tax notice sent by an unofficial Pec is a principle that is justified by the context in which we currently live. There is distrust of opening an email from an unknown address, even more so if it contains attachments or links. The risk of falling into the meshes of phishing would lead anyone, in doubt, to refrain from any interaction with the message. And since online scams today also take place via Pec, it is normal to check who this communication comes from since many cybercriminals, in an attempt to deceive the recipient, use addresses – also certified – that show the details of public administrations (such as same Revenue Agency).

What does the prudent person do in these cases? It connects to the institutional website of the institution from which the Pec apparently comes and checks if the Pec address is the actual one. And if it does not find anything on the site (as often happens), for greater scruple it makes a further check through the public registers of the Pec addresses, that is, those where all the addresses of the public administrations are reported. Well, if even in this case the address does not jump out, then the notification of the tax deed is illegitimate.

The sentences that declare the nullity of the folder sent by the unofficial Pec

The confirmation of what has just been said is found in a precedent of the Provincial Tax Commission of Rome. The CTP said that, in terms of tax collection, where the payment folder comes from a Pec address different from that contained in the public register IPA (Index of Public Administrations), the notification must be considered legally non-existent; this defect is not remedied even by the appeal of the file itself. The principle was also confirmed by the Tax Commission of Reggio Calabria: even according to the Calabrian judges, the notification of the tax notice is void if the Collection Body does not use the Pec attributed to the Revenue Collection Agency, present in the official list ” IPA “(Index of Public Administrations), but an unusual and unknown address.

On this point, in terms of notification by certified e-mail, art. 26, Presidential Decree no. 602/73, art. 16- ter of Legislative Decree 179/2012. converted into Law no. 221/2012 reads verbatim: “With effect from 15 December 2013, to Eni of the notification and communication of civil, criminal, administrative and extrajudicial deeds, public lists are those provided for by articles 4 and 16, paragraph 12, of this decree, or ‘IPA’, ‘Reginde’, ‘Inipec’ It is to these three therefore that we must refer to verify whether the Pec address used by the taxman is the official one or not.

In the present case, it was considered that the only address legitimately usable by the Agenzia Entrate Riscossione is protocol@pec.agenziariscossione.gov.it. All emails from other addresses can then be trashed. This is the case, for example, of the Pec originating from unofficial or unknown Pec addresses such as notification.campania@cert.equitaliasud.it, notification.acc.campania@pec.agenziariscossione.gov.it, notification.campania@cert.equitaliariscossione. it, notification.acc.lombardia@pec.agenziariscossione.gov.it.

In summary, the notification of the Pec folder can be considered valid only if:

the sender’s Pec (such as that of the Revenue Agency or the Tax Collection Agent) is extracted from the indices specifically provided for by the Ministry;

the Pec of the recipient (ie of the individual taxpayer or of a company) was extracted from the specific indices indicated and provided for by the Ministry.