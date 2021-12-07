tax breaks on gas, that’s who is cheated by the government – Libero Quotidiano





The shadow of the mockery on concession for bills. To stem the escalation of electricity and gas tariffs, the government hastily issued the “Energy decree“of 27 September, preparing” urgent measures to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity and natural gas sector. “Converted into law last November, the text would hide, according to reports the newspaper more than a pitfall.



The decree should provide for “thecancellation of rates relating to general charges system applied in the electricity sector to domestic users and non-domestic low voltage users “,” la 5% reduction of the VAT rate applicable to the administration of methane gas intended for civil and industrial uses, accounted for in the invoices issued for consumption in the months of October, November and December 2021 “,” the reduction of the rates relating to general charges for the gas sector “and” the redetermination of the concessions relating to the electricity tariffs recognized for households in a state of economic, physical and social hardship “.





However, explains the Tax Authority, the reduced VAT rate of 5% will be applied only for the natural gas used to produce heat, thus keeping it unchanged for the quantity of natural gas used for the production of electric energy. Only the consumption of methane gas used for will benefit from the concession combustion and re-entrant, always explains the Newspaper, “in the destinations included among the exemptions referred to in Article 17 of the TUA, gas subject to excise duty, even if exempted from the relative payment) as well as in the facilitated uses referred to in Article 24 of the TUA, provided that they are limited only to ‘civil’ uses and industrialists’ to which the aforementioned article 26 refers “.

Furthermore, there is no decrease in the use of methane for automotive or production of electricity, because “they are configured as uses of the whole autonomous and differentiated with respect to the use for civil and industrial uses “identified by law. The bonus will therefore be applied to the use of methane gas for combustion accounted for in the invoices relating to the months of October, November and December 2021 both for actual consumption and in the case in which it refers to estimated consumption. In the latter case, notes the Revenue Agency, “the 5% VAT rate is also applied in relation to any subsequent adjustments, deriving from the re-determination of the amounts due on the basis of the actual referable consumption”.