Tax: by Tuesday scrapping will be paid ter-balance excerpt – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 11 DEC – Just a few more days to get into compliance with the fiscal peace. In fact, by next Tuesday 14 December it will be necessary to pay the unpaid 2020 and 2021 installments thanks to the stop decided for the pandemic. For 2021 the payment will be in a single installment (there are 4 paid deadlines to be paid). This is due to the 9-day mini-extension (from the end of November 5 days of tolerance plus the 9-day extension until next Tuesday) decided by the tax decree. In parliament, however, there are many ‘pushes’ for a reopening of ‘peace’ which, according to some, should also include those who skip this last deadline. Like Fi, a ‘selective’ extension is also requested. But there are also those who, such as the Lega through Matteo Salvini, ask for all the folders to be scrapped. However, the issue is at the center of parliamentary work on the maneuver, as recently assured by the Deputy Minister for the Economy, Laura Castelli. (HANDLE).

