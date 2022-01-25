Tax checks on cars: what happens

Among the controls of the Tax expected for 2022 there is also that relating to cars, in particular to super tax, a tax that affects owners of a car with a power exceeding 185 kW, that is to say 251 hp. After all, one of the most important expenses in a person’s life is the purchase of a vehicle. Not only. A car must then be maintained and managed, which inevitably affects the family budget. Just think of the expenses for the road tax and for the insurance. Hence the need for the Revenue Agency to carry out checks.

Since the management costs of the cars are not always the same, but change according to the vehicle, the tax authorities provide checks targeted, depending on certain parameters. First, therefore, the Revenue Agency goes to check the cars owned. In the event of a difference of at least 20% between expenses and income, checks are triggered for suspicion of illicit revenues. That is why the first cars to be checked in 2022 will be those subject to super tax.

Super stamp

As we mentioned earlier, the super stamp it is a tax that affects the owners of a car with a power exceeding 185 kW (251 hp). The amount is 20 euros for each kilowatt of power above 185. After 5 years, however, the figure is reduced by 40%, after 10 years by 70% and after 15 by 85%, and then disappears once 20 years.

Checks on vintage and historic cars

Agenzia delle Entrate, therefore, will focus on vintage and historic cars, taking into account that the latter are those cars with at least 20 years of registration at the Historian of the Italian Motorcycle Federation (Fmi), at the Italian Historic Automotoclub (Asi) or at the Historical records Lancia, Italian Fiat, Italian Alfa Romeo. Being present on the Pra registers, they are allowed to circulate. The vintage car, on the other hand, they must be registered in a list edited by the Historic Center of the Department for land transport of the Ministry of sustainable infrastructures and mobility, but they cannot circulate on the street because they are not registered at the Pra. The only exception to this rule concerns authorized events.

Other checks

As we have said, however, the Inland Revenue is not based only on the expenses incurred to purchase a vehicle, but also on the costs of maintenance and repair. Fire and theft policies, or car liability insurance are also under the magnifying glass. The Revenue Agency also controls the leasing fee and the road tax, not only for cars, but also for motorcycles, caravans, minicars and campers. Expenses for trams, buses, taxis and other means of transport are also checked. The tax authorities do not miss anything, not even the expenses for the spare parts of a car.