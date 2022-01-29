Tax controls, those who asked for non-repayable contributions are targeted

A new round of checks on theRevenue Agency on VAT numbers, and the focus is on the non-repayable grants disbursed in 2021. Last year was characterized by a constant production of emergency decrees, both to manage the closure of commercial activities and to guarantee economic support.

The pandemic, which in the meantime has been going on for two years now, has put both families and businesses in difficulty. For this reason, since the beginning of the health emergency the main objective has been to disburse non-repayable contributions as quickly as possible.

The non-repayable loans were disbursed, in principle, following the criterion of the decrease in turnover; while the parameters of the financial statements were used for the equalization contribution. For some of the non-repayable contributions, the applicants were able to choose the method of disbursement: alongside the typical transfer to the current account, there was the possibility of receiving the bonus as a tax credit.

The speed of payments was fundamental, but in order to be quick in the disbursements, no in-depth checks were carried out. The time for checks on VAT numbers, however, has arrived, and the director of the Revenue Agency announced it during the Telefisco conference on January 27th. Everything is ready for the investigations: the director Ruffini declared that the financial administration is putting in place all the tools it has available to analyze the credits made.

Anyone who has obtained non-repayable contributions without having the requisites not only faces the restitution of the amounts not due, but also the sanction.

Read on on Money.it