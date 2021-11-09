A bonus to bring the digital in tourism: among the measures provided for by DL n. 152/2021 of implementation of PNRR, National Recovery and Resilience Plan, there is also a tax credit equal to 50 percent of the expenses, supported by travel agencies and tour operators until 2024, for investments and development activities related to digitization.

It can come to a maximum amount of 25,000 euros.

For 2022 they have been allocated 18 million euros.

The novelty joins the guarantees for loans, Superbonus and non-repayable contributions for companies in the sector.

Bonus for digital tourism: tax credit to travel agencies and tour operators

With the Decree number 152 of 6 November 2021, L’implementation of the PNRR has gone a step further and they have been achieved new objectives expiring on 31 December 2021.

In the package of news for tourism there is also a bonus for digital intended for two specific categories of subjects:

travel agencies;

tour operator.

To define in detail the audience of potential beneficiaries the ATECO code of the activities carried out: 79.1, 79.11, 79.12.

From wi-fi systems to training, there are various costs that entitle you to a 50 percent tax credit of the expenses incurred from 7 November 2021, the date of entry into force of the last PNRR decree, al December 31, 2024 until’maximum amount cumulative of 25,000 euros.

As stated in article 4 of the regulatory text, the resources allocated overall have been broken down as follows to ensure the bonus for digital in the period covered by the concession.

Bonus resources for digital in tourism Year 18 million euros 2022 10 million euros 2023 10 million euros 2024 60 million euros 2025

Bonus for digital tourism in travel agencies and tour operators: eligible expenses

The perimeter of expenses which entitle you from bonus for digital intended for travel agencies and tour operators was outlined on the basis of that envisaged for tax credit for the digitization of hospitality businesses.

The PNRR Decree n. 152/2021in fact, it refers to article 9 of Legislative Decree no. 83/2014 to establish what they are investments and activities that allow you to access the facility:

wi-fi systems , only on condition that the hospitality establishment offers its customers a free service with a connection speed of at least 1 Megabit / s in download;

, only on condition that the hospitality establishment offers its customers a free service with a connection speed of at least 1 Megabit / s in download; websites optimized for the mobile system;

computer programs and systems for the direct sale of services and accommodation;

spaces and advertising for the promotion and marketing of tourist services and overnight stays on specialized IT sites and platforms;

for the promotion and marketing of tourist services and overnight stays on specialized IT sites and platforms; services of consultancy for communication and digital marketing ;

; tools for the digital promotion of innovative proposals and offers in terms of inclusion and hospitality for people with disabilities;

services relating to the training of the owner or employees in relation to the points highlighted.

However, i costs related to commercial intermediation.

Within 60 days of the publication of the text in the Official Journal, a decree of the Ministry of Tourism, to be adopted in consultation with the



Ministry of Economy and Finance, to establish further details useful for benefiting from the facility.

The bonus for digital tourism is among the State aid and does not contribute to the income formation for the purposes of income taxes or the value of net production for IRAP purposes and is not relevant for the purposes of the relationship for the deductibility of expenses and other negative components.

Once obtained, it can be used by travel agencies and tour operators exclusively in clearing through model F24 from the year following the one in which the interventions were carried out, without applying the limits for the use of tax credits.

Furthermore, the facility is transferable, in whole or in part, with the possibility of a further transfer to other entities, including banks and other financial intermediaries.