tax credit without reduction, defined the percentage

Sanitation bonus 2021: full amount arriving, without reduction: the tax credit, therefore, it will be equal to 30 percent from the expenses incurred from professionals and businesses that they presented request.

The percentage, 100 percent, to calculate the actual value of the benefit was defined byRevenue Agency with the provision of 10 November.

This calculation mechanism, based on the relationship between the requests received and the resources available, had reduced to the bone the amounts recognized for the costs incurred in 2020 enough to require a subsequent allocation of funds.

2021 sanitation bonus: tax credit without reduction, percentage defined

Who presented request, within deadline of November 4, 2021, to get the 2021 sanitation bonus will receive a tax credit, within the maximum amount of 60,000 euros, equal to 30 percent of the expenses incurred from June to August this year.

The sums requested by the performing business activities, arts and professions, by non-commercial entities, but also from non-hotel accommodation facilities of a non-entrepreneurial nature, for i costs of sanitizing environments and tools and for thepurchase of personal protective equipment and other devices useful for ensuring the health of workers and users will be recognized by theRevenue Agency in full measure.

In other words, there are enough resources for everyone. To confirm the possibility of obtaining the benefit at 100 percent, and therefore to the extent established by thearticle 32 of the Sostegni bis Decree, is the provision number 309145 of 10 November 2021.

The text reads:

“Given the above, taking into account that the total amount of tax credits resulting from the communications validly submitted by 4 November 2021, in the absence of waiver, is equal to 83,076,075 euros, an amount lower than the expected spending limit of 200,000. 000 euros, the aforementioned percentage is 100 percent “.

Revenue Agency – Provision number 30915 of 10 November 2021 Determination of the percentage measure of use of the tax credit for the sanitation and purchase of protective devices, referred to in article 32 of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73.

In this way, the confirmation on the amounts that companies and professionals expected after the closing the time window to apply.

In the instructions on the how to request the sanitation bonus made available last July, in fact, the Revenue Agency warned:

“At the end of the period for submitting communications, on the basis of the requests received, the Agency will determine and make known, with a specific provision, the percentage of credits that can actually be used, in relation to the available resources”.

Revenue Agency – Press release of 4 October 2021 Expenses for sanitation and purchase of protective devices from Covid-19

Sanitation bonus 2021, tax credit without reduction: how to use the amount

The beneficiaries of the tax credit for sanitation costs and the purchase of protective devices and pads can view theamount of the benefit which is up to him on the institutional portal within the fiscal drawer.

The green light on the possibility of benefiting from the 2021 sanitation bonus in full measure it was not at all obvious, if you look at the previous version of this facility, introduced with the Relaunch Decree in the first months of the pandemic.

L’article 125 of the DL n. 34/2020 had introduced a benefit equal to 60 per cent of the amounts invested for the sanitization of environments and tools and for the purchase of personal protective equipment, but the resources allocated, always 200 million euros, had proved to be far inadequate.

In the relationship between available funds and requests received, the benefit was reduced to 9.38 per cent. With a new injection of funds provided for by the law of conversion of the August Decree, equal to 403 million euros, the percentage had risen to 28.3 per cent.

For 2021, the facility has been proposed to an already reduced extent and for a shorter period of time, two factors that have ensured everyone the opportunity to benefit from full sanitation bonus.

The sums can be used in the tax return 2021 (i.e. that relating to the tax period in which the expense was incurred) or in compensation, via model F24.

The model must be presented exclusively through the telematic services of the Revenue indicating the tax code that will be established with a specific resolution.