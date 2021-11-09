Tax deadlines 2021, keep an eye on the November dates

There are several tax deadlines in November that are accumulating with the end of the year on the horizon. There are many dates to be marked in the calendar from the payment of the Rai fee for some pensioners, to the due date for VAT, Irpef, Ires and Irap, up to the new date set for the Collection for the payment of the expired installments of the “Scrapping-ter” and of the “Balance and excerpt ”(we talked about it here).

Tax deadlines 10 November 2021: 730 supplement and stamp duty

November 10 is the last day to pay stamp duty paid virtually due on cashier’s checks issued in free form in circulation at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, Wednesday is the deadline for submitting the model 730 supplementary, to be delivered to the employee or pensioner by the CAF or the qualified professional, or to be sent electronically to the Revenue Agency.

Tax deadlines 15 November 2021: Rai license fee

On November 15, holders of pension incomes not exceeding 18 thousand euros can request their pension institution to pay the Rai license fee through withholding taxes on the pension installments.

Tax deadlines November 16, 2021: VAT, Irpef, Irap and Ires

There are 147 payments due on November 16, which concern in various ways:

Personal income tax (here the personal income tax bonus)

additional

dry coupon

withholdings

VAT

IRES

Irap (here the new extension)

Substitute taxes

Tobin Tax

Tax deadlines November 25, 2021: Intrastat

November 25 is the day of submission for intra-community operators with monthly obligation of Intrastat summary lists of the sales of goods and services rendered in the previous month to EU subjects

Tax deadlines November 30, 2021: tax return and tax peace

By November 30, 2021 it will be possible to pay in a single solution, together with those scheduled to expire in 2021, the installments referring to the 2020 deadlines, the “Scrapping-ter” and the “Balance and excerpt”, including:

the installments of the “Scrapping-ter” and the “Facilitated definition of EU resources” expired on February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30, 2020 and February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30, 2021;

the installments of the “Balance and excerpt” due on March 31, July 31 2020 and March 31, July 31 2021.

The Collection Decree provided for the readmission to the facilitated Definition provisions for all taxpayers who have not paid the 2020 installments within the time limits established by the “Sostegni-bis Decree”.

For payment within this new deadline, i five days of tolerance.

Income returns are also scheduled to be sent on 30 November, in particular the Income forms PF, SC, SP, ENC and the IRAP and INTRA return.

The Communication of the data of the periodic VAT settlements carried out in the third calendar quarter of 2021 must also be forwarded by the interested parties.