Tax deadlines February 2022, the complete calendar

Like every month, theRevenue Agency summarizes the deadlines tax on its official website. Here are the ones related to February 2022from the benefits of the Superbonus to VAT: all the most important items and the relative timing.

Tax deadlines: those of 7 February

The Inland Revenue makes available to taxpayers the complete calendar of all the monthly deadlines (available here). From February 7to deal with the frauds that emerged in the previous months, the Government has decided to tighten the regulations regarding bonus buildings. Basically, from that date the tax credit can be assigned only once both by the beneficiaries and by the suppliers who receive it.

The February 9 instead the arrival of the government price list is expected: it will be composed of 35 items to identify the maximum expenditure values ​​for some works.

Tax deadlines: those by February 15th

By February 15 it is necessary to proceed with the issue and registration of the invoices deferred relating to goods delivered or shipped in the previous calendar month (January 2022) and resulting from the transport document or other document suitable for identifying the parties between whom the transaction is carried out.

On the same date, the issuance and registration of the invoices referring to the performance of services identifiable through suitable documentation carried out in the previous calendar month (January 2022).

Tax deadlines: those of February 16

The February 16 are expected the settlement and payment of VAT relative to the previous month (January 2022): it is possible to pay through the Template F24 electronically, directly or through an intermediary.

Always the 16 Februaryemployers are required to pay the withholdings Irpef on income from employment and similar paid in the previous month (January 2022). In addition, they must take care of the payment of the withholdings made on self-employment income paid in the month of December 2021.

On the same day, Wednesday February 16, you will have to fulfill all payments of the tax on financial transactions, established by law 228/2012 and payable on transactions in financial derivative instruments and on transferable securities carried out in the previous month (January 2022).

Tax deadlines: those by February 28th

2022 is not a leap year, so the deadlines tax of February are set to 28. Here are the main ones:

payment, in a lump sum, of the stamp duty relating to electronic invoices issued in the fourth quarter of the year 2021 (October, November and December). It is possible to pay on the website of the Revenue Agency;

issued in the fourth quarter of the year 2021 (October, November and December). It is possible to pay on the website of the Revenue Agency; first payment of 2022 for those who have joined the plan from installment payments provided for by the decree Scrapping ter : to maintain the benefit it is necessary to pay the installment by February 28th, even if a 5-day grace period is still allowed;

provided for by the decree : to maintain the benefit it is necessary to pay the installment by February 28th, even if a 5-day grace period is still allowed; who owns a flat rate VAT number, and only those who are registered in the INPS categories of artisans and traders can request a 35% contribution reduction. The application can be submitted through the appropriate function in the contribution drawer.

Here is the summary of all the tax deadlines for 2022. With the new one Tax Decree the government has also provided the postponement of some tax deadlinessetting the deadlines to be followed to be in compliance with the mandatory communications.