Tax deductions, if you buy a house you get a refund: how to do it

There are advantageous tax deductions that allow us to amortize our expenses. And the one in question is one of the least known.

Tax deductions, an advantage that is brought about by the numerous types of bonuses that can be used most of the time. There are many different types, but some savings or repayment possibilities are less known than others.

In fact, there are not a few taxpayers who are not aware of some tax deductions able to make a nice saving on what is the annual tax return. The presentation of the same can yield a discount in this sense, if it falls within the category of the requested situation.

And the relief obtained amounts to a figure very close to 200 euros every year. Not to mention that, among the possible tax deductions, there is the one concerning the brokerage costs in the event that you proceed with the purchase of a house.

Tax deductions, how to obtain the refund in question

This applies in the event that the intercession work of a real estate agency is used. It is therefore possible to take advantage of a mattress with a 19% personal income tax deduction, for a maximum annual cost of one thousand euros. And hence this deduction amounts to 190 euros.

You may also be interested in: Current account, this bank gives you money back: the reason

The tax return is required to obtain this reimbursement as the precise amount of the amount spent must be reported. It should also be said that, to take advantage of this economic return, it is mandatory that the house purchased is used as a main residence, otherwise it will be incompatible.

You may also be interested in: Pensions, bonuses and increases for everyone in December: can be withdrawn early

You may also be interested in: Bonus bills, how to see if it is present when we pay

And there are two ways to be able to indicate this: either you submit a self-certification to that effect or you need to verify that our new home is already present in the registry. However, we must not forget that there are a great variety of other subsidies provided by the Government, some of which are also about to expire.