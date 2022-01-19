tax deductions, there is a novelty

It is possible to deduct some expenses foreseen by law to ensure that at the end of the year the Italian taxpayer can pay less than expected if he has made that type of expenses. But there is something new

As we have just said, some expenses are deductible from IRPEF that Italian citizens pay every year. These types of expenses are indicated in Article 15 of the Consolidated Income Tax Law 917/86. This type of deduction for the categories of expenses indicated in article 15 are also called Deductions for Charges. Among these expenses, health care and education expenses stand out, for example the University.

In general, the deduction that can be obtained amounts to 19% of the amount of expenditure incurred and indicated in the Consolidated Law. For example: if I spend € 100 for a medical visit, I will have a deduction of € 19 on personal income tax. But there is one such expense that most people don’t know they can deduct. Let’s see what it is.

Deduction of the teaching qualification

In addition to the normal university expenses, it is possible to deduct from IRPEF also the expenditure incurred to obtain the 24 credits that qualify for teaching. Article 15 of Tuir 917/86 specifies that deductible expenses include those incurred for university and academic courses. THERERevenue agency stated that the expense to obtain the 24 credits falls within the aforementioned expense category.

Unfortunately, there are limitations to obtaining this type of deduction for education. In essence, theRevenue Agency considers expenditure for education only those relating to public bodies and / or universities.

If you ever have to contact a private association that supports you in your study, you will not be able to deduct this type of expense. Not even for training courses at private institutions it is possible to obtain the deduction. With application number 840 of 2021, the Revenue Agency clarified any doubts, excluding non-university expenses from the deductibility.