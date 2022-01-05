Tax evasion, the Mef rejects the Cashback

Outline some possible options under which the government will be able to choose the measures to be taken to reduce theevasion of omitted invoicing as foreseen by the M1C1 finish line of the Pnrr. With this objective in mind, the Ministry of Economy and Finance published at the end of December the “Report to guide the government’s actions aimed at reducing tax evasion from non-invoicing “.

In the 2014-2019 period, the estimated average of the tax and social security income gap in Italy was approximately 105 billion euros. Of these, about two thirds are represented by the sum of the tax evasion (approximately € 37 billion) and VAT (approximately € 33 billion). Levasion of omitted invoicing it directly affects the VAT gap and indirectly affects that of direct taxes. In this scenario – underlines the Report – “the diffusion of electronic payments can represent a useful precondition for combating non-invoicing, in particular in the case of B2C transactions, given that the use of cash prevents the tracking of transactions that are not been invoiced “.

As part of the “Italia Cashless” plan – introduced by the government to encourage the use of cards and payment apps through restrictive measures on the use of cash and incentives for the use of electronic payments, – the Report analyzes the main tools in the field.

Receipt lottery

On the receipt lottery, the document explains that sufficient data and information are not yet available for an ex post evaluation. Nearly 6 million codes have been released since the lottery began and the steady trend in prizes associated with the decline in receipts has resulted in a increased probability of winning.

The prizes paid to the winners totaled 16.6 million euros on an extract of over 30 million euros. The financial engineering of the lottery – unlike cashback – allows the “dealer” to place himself in a condition that it does not cause losses for the Treasury. To this – highlights the Report – is added the recovery of revenues on which at the moment no surveys have yet been carried out. While approving the measure, the document notes, however, a continuous decline in participation due to the lack of publicity for the initiative since the government changed, so much so that many are convinced that it has been abolished.

For this reason the Mef aims to relaunch it. The Customs Agency and the Revenue Agency are working on an instant draw with smaller prizes, on the “Scratch and Win” template, to which you can participate automatically through electronic money and app instead of the system that requires you to provide the lottery code every time. “Ad hoc initiatives” on Rai are also being studied for the extraction of the 5 million annual prize and a new communication campaign.

Cashback project

On the other hand, the opinion on cashback was negative. The Report states that the project has contributed to stimulating electronic payments and strengthening the digitization of the country “but it does not seem to have achieved significantly different effects for the sectors with a higher propensity to tax evasion”. Furthermore, “the data do not seem to confirm a generalized effect of stopping the push towards digitalization following the suspension of cashback”.

The data show that in the first half of 2021, when the reimbursement of 10% of the expenditure made by card was in force up to a maximum of 150 euros, both the number and the value of transactions with electronic payments were increased significantly compared to the first half of 2019 (from 300 to 430 million transactions, from 16.5 to 20.3 billion in value) but on the basis of “preliminary and limited” estimates it cannot be said that the impact was greater in the sectors in whose propensity to escape is greater. All things considered, for the Mef, considering the cost of the project, equal to about 3 billion a year, the game is not worth the candle.



Data collection

Among the proposals contained in the Report is a strengthening of investigative powers available to the Revenue Agency. The proposed regulatory intervention provides that as part of the ordinary data and information acquisition activity from publicly available sources, the Revenue Agency may, using algorithms specially trained and other artificial intelligence solutions, systematically carry out risk analysis activities based on the massive collection and automated processing of data freely accessible on websites and web platforms as well as those made public by users. Systematic collection of such data could be accomplished using the “Data scraping”, a technique based on the creation of algorithms that can automatically browse the web in order to extract information that can then be saved in a database with the aim of making this information usable for analysis and cross-referencing with other databases. This proposal – underlines the Report – must be submitted to the opinion of the Privacy Guarantor.