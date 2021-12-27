Tax evasion, the Privacy Guarantor asks the Revenue for “more protections” in order to use the data of the electronic invoices for the purposes of checks

Go ahead but with reservations. L’Revenue Agencies and the Finance Police cannot (yet) use data from electronic invoices for the analysis of risk of evasion and fiscal controls. The Guarantor for the protection of personal data in fact, it expressed a favorable opinion on the draft provision of the director on the new technical rules for the memorization of the invoices for the purposes set out in the 2019 tax decree, but asked that they be “insured greater safeguards for data protection “and that the legislation is adapted. Two weeks ago the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini to Corriere.it he explained that “an interview with the Guarantor was underway because today the agency, despite having all the data available,” does not have the possibility of being able to use them for the purposes of risk analysis and for the purpose of fully combating tax evasion , because a point of balance between the taxpayer’s privacy and the right to recovery of resources of the taxpayer himself “.

The scheme presented to the Guarantor governs the methods by which the Agency intends to store and make available, to its staff and to the Financial Police, the xml format files of electronic invoices and the data they contain. Including, with some exceptions, those relating to the nature, quality and quantity of the goods and services purchased. To evaluate the proportionality of the processing, the Guarantor has acquired a sample of the invoices issued to consumers (nearly a billion a year) for business sectors that present greater privacy risks.

From the analysis “it emerged that the invoices may contain extremely delicate data, referable to specific individuals, such as those judicial related to causes of damages, or information relating to investigative services, details on purchased goods (including intimate products), foods consumed, places where one is slept and with whom, modality of shift“. But also data “referable to minors, such as judicial ones relating to minor custody cases “. The integral storage of electronic invoices, notes the guarantor, determines the “construction of a specific, detailed” profile “of all consumers based on their tastes, their choices, their habits”. Which, it must be remembered, happens every day by e-commerce platforms and the websites we all use.

At the end of his analyst, the Guarantor asked the Revenue Agency to adopt “further measures to protect the privacy of consumers” and ordered that the information contained in electronic invoices – with the exception of checks carried out in relation to requests for deduction / deduction of expenses incurred – they cannot be used towards the consumer except “in the event of a control initiated as a result of punctual tax checks – carried out in advance against economic operators in the context of combating VAT evasion – whose goods sold or services provided, which are the subject of the electronic invoice, have been purchased by the aforementioned natural person and, at the same time, the elements thus detected by the same invoice are such as to bring out a risk of tax evasion“. Control and monitoring systems must also be activated on compliance with these guarantees in the use of information contained in electronic invoices. The data relating to the sector legal will have to be returned unintelligible.

Furthermore, the Guarantor, at the same time as issuing the opinion to the Revenue Agency, reported to the Parliament and al government the opportunity to introduce a legislative provision for limit use of the information contained in the electronic invoices for the sole purpose of combating tax evasion, limiting the rights of access to administrative documentation by persons not connected to the invoice, in compliance with the principles of proportionality, lawfulness and correctness, purpose limitation and treatment minimization. Finally, the Guarantor is speaking to the trade associations of economic operators to remind us that they must not be issued electronic invoices instead of other business documents, such as receipt tax, except in the cases provided for by law or at the request of the consumer himself.