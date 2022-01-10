Tax evasion, the tax authorities will be able to use social media for assessments

Bad news for tax evaders. In fact, the tax authorities are ready to initiate increasingly tighter controls thanks to the use of social networks. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

The last two years have been marked by the impact of Covid which unfortunately continues to have significant repercussions on the lives of all of us, both from a social and financial. In order to counteract its spread we have had to change many of our habits, as evidenced by the increasingly massive use of various devices technological. Thanks to the latter, on the other hand, we have the possibility to communicate at any time, quickly and easily with friends, relatives and companies that are located in every corner of the planet.

Whether it’s photos, rather than videos, in fact, the fashion to share moments of one’s private or professional life with the various users with whom you establish relationships is increasingly widespread. social. Simple actions in themselves, which could turn out to be a double-edged sword in a short time. To view the various posts that we publish on social networks, in fact, soon the Tax. The latter, in fact, seems ready to exploit the various digital platforms in order to verify, for example, the congruence with the tax returns. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Tax evasion, watch out for social networks: everything you need to know

There fight against tax evasion turns out to be one of the main scourges of our society, so much so that it is at the center of the interest of the tax authorities. Hence the need to implement ad hoc measures, with the government that could shortly introduce important news regarding payments. But not only that, soon the Revenue Agency could exploit the social network in order to control any tax evasion crimes.

A decision that seems to have France as a model whose 2020 budget law, as reported by IlGiornale.it, has given the tax authorities “The right to check the veracity of tax returns through the information on social networks and web platforms“. This is the so-called Socialometer. An instrument that does not only concern France, but also our country. Also in Italyin fact, the tax authorities seem ready to access our social information in order to carry out the appropriate checks.

Tax evasion, social networks and privacy: what to expect

As it is easy to understand, the use of social networks in order to carry out checks on the various taxpayers could not take place without the approval of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data. However, just as the French tax authorities have made known, it will be able to use the data that are freely accessible and made public by the same user.

At the same time, moreover, it is good to know that based on what can be deduced from a document of the Ministry of Economy – Department that structures the objectives of the tax administration reform envisaged by the Pnrr, the possibility that the Agenzia delle Revenue can use the various photos and videos published on social networks to carry out the taxpayer’s income assessment activity.

In this way, in fact, it will be possible to combat tax evasion. This is because the tax authorities will be able, for example, to verify, in the event of anomalies, whether the place where a person went to eat is or is not suitable for income declared.

Tax evasion, what the PNRR provides and the importance of social media

But not only that, you can check how a person has made the payments and whether or not the restaurateur has issued a regular invoice with a lot of VAT. Based on what is read in the text of the PNRR, indeed: “A greater exploitation of new technologies and increasingly advanced data analysis tools can facilitate the acquisition of relevant information to carry out i targeted checks taxpayers and can stimulate an increase in spontaneous compliance and a reduction in the tax gap“.

In order to achieve these goals “it is necessary to improve the operational capacity of the tax administration through the hiring of data scientists who will allow not only intergenerational turnover, but the use of more specialized professionals for the use of the new tools. In particular, to carry out advanced data analysis projects through the application of increasingly advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, text mining, relationship analysis“.

Also in this context, we also remind you that on the basis of what is inferred from the circular number 1/2018 of the Guardia di Finanza, it’s possible “look for useful elements not resulting from the databases“, With”particular attention to consultation of open sources (press articles, websites, social networks) in order to acquire any useful element of knowledge on the taxpayer to be controlled and on the activity carried out by them“

But not only that, mindful of the famous “Fisco friend” of the Renzi government with the alerts via text message to invite you to contact the Revenue Agency to discuss any irregularities found, the PNRR provides that “Some types of communications sent may be suitable for the collection of the amounts evaded in cases of inaction by the taxpayer following the notification“. According to the reform envisaged by the PNRR, therefore, also the alerts via sms could be treated as equivalent for collection.