Tax evasion, the Treasury’s recipe: receipt lottery with instant extractions and data collection on the web and social networks to identify those who declare too little

Failed on cashback: it has really encouraged electronic payments and digitization, but it does not appear that it has had “significantly different” effects for the sectors in which the propensity to evade is greater (but above all it costs too much). Promoted the receipt lottery, which will be accompanied by an instant draw and will finally be advertised. But it should also be simplified, eliminating the need to communicate the personal code before payment. For the rest, according to the treasure the best way to reduce thetax evasion passes for a massive use of data already available to Come in and an enlargement of theelectronic invoicing obligation, which is proving to be decisive in containing the phenomenon of non-VAT returns. The indications come from the “Relation to guide the government’s actions aimed at reducing tax evasion resulting from non-invoicing “, one of the goals of the Recovery plan for 2021, which was released on December 31st. The finance department del Mef, author of the document, is limited as expected to suggest solutions that the executive will have to examine and start adopting by mid-2022, based on the time schedule of the NRP.

The ex post evaluation of the plan Italy Cashless of the Conte government ended up here (seven months after the decision to stop the cashback program) because the forms of incentive to pay by card aimed at consumers are one of the ways in which it is possible to create the famous “contrast of interests”Between the seller and the buyer, making it more convenient for the buyer to expect the transaction to be regular. However, this is not enough, explains the report, because if in parallel we do not increase the perception that a check “It is almost always possible” for the seller to convince the buyer by reducing the price: the classic “is 70 euros with the invoice, 50 without”. Not only that, and here comes the pains: even if the payment is electronic “in the current regulatory and organizational context of the financial administration information is not always effectively and massively usable to guide the control activity, or to motivate a sort of “automatic assessment” against the seller who fails to invoice or declare the sale “. So what to do?

Regarding cashback, the results “they do not suggest repurposing them adoption as an indirect tool for reducing tax evasion and the underground economy “. This is because, according to the cost-benefit analysis made by the Treasury experts, “a clear causal relationship cannot be established between the incentives provided and the reduction of tax evasion”. For clarity: the data collected show that in the first half of 2021, when was in effect on 10% refund of the expenditure made by card up to a maximum of 150 euros, both the number both the value of transactions with electronic payments increased significantly compared to the first half of 2019 (from 300 to 430 million transactions, from 16.5 to 20.3 billion in value). On this front, therefore, the judgment is positive. But on the basis of “preliminary and limited” estimates it cannot be said that the impact was greater in the sectors in which the propensity to escape is greater. Considering the costs, about 3 billion a year, the game was not worth the candle for the Mef.

On the lottery, the document explains instead that sufficient data are not yet available for an ex post evaluation. Despite this, the mechanism itself – the bench always wins – ensures that the measure does not cause losses for the state. The problem, however, is that, never publicized since the government changed, the measure has seen a steady decline. Many, even among shopkeepers, are convinced that it has been abolished. And according to a survey commissioned by the Customs Agency, 60% of Italians would not leave their trusted merchant to use another one that allows them to participate in the lottery. For the Treasury it must be relaunched and the plan has already started: the Customs Agency and Revenue Agencies are working to introduce ainstant extraction with smaller prizes, like Scratch and win, and an automatic participation through electronic money and apps instead of the cumbersome system that requires you to provide the lottery code every time. And we also think of “ad hoc initiatives” on Rai for the extraction of 5 million annual award and a new communication campaign.

The other proposals of the department headed by Alessandro Rivera mostly concern the use of data for the analysis of the risk of evasion, with the inevitable caveats related to privacy despite the budget law for 2020, two years ago, it inserted the fight against tax evasion among the activities of “relevant general interest” allowing profiling and partially limiting the rights of the interested parties. And a second step came a few weeks ago with the Capienze decree, which provides – as hoped for in the report, which however does not mention this – that a administrative act is sufficient as a legal basis for data processing. The requests of the Finance Department are very specific: for example, there are the extension of electronic invoicing to small VAT numbers in a flat-rate regime (pending the green light to use all the data already in the possession of the Revenue from the Privacy Guarantor) and the postponement of the possibility for interested parties to have confirmation that the Revenue is examining their data. But it is also hoped that the government will give the green light to the systematic and massive collection of information on the web through artificial intelligence (with the techniques that experts call data scraping) for “extract any kind of information“, As already happens in France. These data, including those made public by users on social, would then be analyzed and crossed to identify discrepancies between declared income and consumption.

Then there is the request to transform some types of communications “change direction“, Those introduced in 2015 to incentivize spontaneous fulfillment, in securities immediately eligible for collection of the amounts evaded in the event that the taxpayer does not respond. Which happens very often. The picture described in the report makes it clear that there are not many alternatives, because “the significant increase in communications to be sent in the three-year period 2022-2024 it is not manageable in the assessment“Considering the Agency’s resources, the objectives it must achieve and” the small number of subjects who are presumed to repent“. If something does not change, the Treasury warns, the result will probably be “an increase in the propensity to default, caused by reduced perceived risk“. This is not the case, considering that despite the reduction in recent years, tax evasion is still close to i 100 billion euros of which about 37 from personal income tax and 28 from VAT.