Tax evasion, towards the electronic invoice also for taxpayers with a flat rate regime

Electronic invoice also for taxpayers with a flat rate scheme. The government’s objective is obviously the fight against tax evasion, allowing the tax authorities to know more precisely the turnover produced.

The novelty is expected for the first months of 2022 but the dates for the regularization are not yet known in detail, the second semester is being considered.

The change, contained in the tax reform, already initiated with the reshaping of the personal income tax rates provided for in the 2022 budget law, in addition to the flat rate (which in Italy are 1.5 million), also concerns amateur sports associations and clubs that have not passed 65,000 euros of proceeds from the previous year and healthcare operations.

The obligation of electronic invoicing is possible thanks to the application of the derogation from articles 218 and 232 of the VAT directive. Italy has asked the European Commission to be able to continue to apply the derogation, hence the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation until 31 December 2024 and also the extension of the electronic invoicing obligation to flat rates. A proposal accepted last December by the EU.

In the meantime, until there are certain rules and regulations, those on a flat-rate basis will not have to issue electronic invoices in relations with businesses and individuals but are obliged to do so for payments by the public administration.

