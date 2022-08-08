Tax fraud: 8 years in prison required against Shakira in Spain

HASAccused of tax evasion in Spain, the Colombian star Shakira, who proclaims her innocence, now risks prison. The prosecution requested an eight-year prison sentence on Friday for charges of tax evasion of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June.

Shakira’s lawyers estimate that until 2014 most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a condition required to establish her tax residence in the country. country.

READ ALSOElton John, Shakira, Julio Iglesias: their secret accounts in tax havens

In May, a court in Barcelona rejected an appeal from the singer who demanded that the charges be dropped. Shakira’s name is among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast investigation published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for the purpose of ‘tax evasion.



