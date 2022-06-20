Tax fraud: after Messi, Eto’o sentenced

As Lionel Messi had been in 2017, Samuel Eto’o was pinned and convicted by the Spanish courts for tax evasion. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison and a heavy fine.

In Spain, Samuel Eto’o and Lionel Messi no longer have the only point in common of having played for FC Barcelona. The two men were each sentenced by the courts. This Monday, the former Cameroonian striker admitted the tax evasion of which he was accused and was therefore sentenced to twenty-two months in prison, as well as a total fine of 1,810,310 euros. Five years ago, Lionel Messi suffered the same fate.

Re the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation, so it’s a heavy sentence, but just like Messi, and because he has no criminal record, he will not be incarcerated. Before the 11th chamber of the Criminal Court of Barcelona, ​​Eto’o made a statement reported by Mundo Deportivo : “ I recognize the facts and I will pay, but let it be known that I was only a child at the time and that I always did what my father asked me to do. »

His representative also pinned

He was talking here about José Maria Mesalles, its former representative which he defined as ” a second father“, and who was also sentenced (one year in prison and a fine of 905,155 euros). The facts for which Samuel Eto’o was convicted date back to a period between 2006 and 2009 and during which he received significant income (3,872,621 euros) related to his image rights transferred to FC Barcelona and to the brand. Puma. Income that had not been declared to the Spanish Public Treasury.

