Tax fraud in Spain : Shakira faces eight years in prison

Shakira claims to be innocent. AFP

The Barcelona prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that it would seek more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against Colombian star Shakira, who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial. In its indictment, the prosecution indicates that it will claim nearly 24 million euros in fines from the singer, accused of having evaded 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014. Justice must now decide whether to hold a trial and when.

Shakira, who claims her innocence, said Wednesday that she would refuse to seal an agreement with the prosecution, saying she would prefer a trial to this plea-guilty procedure. According to his lawyers, however, the possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the opening of the hearing in a Barcelona court. The singer, who denounces a “total violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” on the part of the prosecution, is “confident in the fact that justice will give her reason”, had indicated her advice on Wednesday.

“No more debt with regard to the Public Treasury”

The Barcelona public prosecutor’s office accuses the singer of the hits “Hips don’t lie”, “Waka Waka” or “Loca” of not having declared his income to the Spanish tax authorities during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014. According to the accusation, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. For their part, Shakira’s lawyers believe that until 2014, the greater part of her income came from her international tours and that she did not live more than six months a year in Spain, a condition required to establish her tax residence in the country.

Shakira also argues that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and that she therefore has “no debt to the Treasury for many years”. Shakira’s name is among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast investigation published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for the purpose of ‘tax evasion.

( AFP )