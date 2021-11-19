“Tax fraud on workers” – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ferrarella

I pm: savings on labor through the use of cooperatives, short-lived and legally represented by nominees. Searches in the group with a turnover of 4.5 billion

Not only the meals delivered by the Uber Italy riders, or the deliveries made by DHL, or the books handled by Ceva: another disputed case of “pathological outsourcing” of the workforce, now a constant in the world of work populated by subjects who accept any conditions in order to workIn fact, for the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office it invests the transport of the Italian division of logistics giant “Gls”: multinational with 4 and a half billion euros billed in one year in transporting 840 million packages for 250,000 customers in 41 countries, where in 1,500 depots the international group (born in Germany, with head in the Netherlands and control of the English postal group Royal Mail) employs 21,000 people and uses 4,000 trucks and 31,000 vans.

About twenty searches, operated by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan and by the Revenue Agency not only in the offices of the San Giuliano Milanese and Assago Milanofiori, but also in the offices of the consortium of “You Log” cooperatives in Vimercate and Pero, bring out the fact that the companies “Gls Italy spa” and “Gls Enterprise srl” (in addition to their five attorneys and an accountant) are under investigation, for the crime of “fraudulent declaration by



use of invoices for non-existent transactions», Based on law 231 of 2001 on the administrative liability of legal persons for crimes committed by managers in the interest of the company.

“Those who are harmed are the workers and the Treasury, while the Gls group benefits enormously from this situation as it reduces its personnel costs “, argues the investigation by the prosecutor Paolo Storari on the «distorted and instrumental use of short-lived cooperatives, legally represented by nominees, which conceal irregular supplies of manpower in favor of more or less conniving clients, maximizing illicit earnings by virtue of the failure to pay taxes direct and indirect, withholding taxes from employment and contributions social security and insurance “.

The mechanism, according to the prosecution’s approach, would be the one already disassembled from the investigations in the previous cases, some already turned into virtuous examples (such as Ceva) from return to legality, and it would also be implemented “through the help of various professional facilitators, accountants and labor consultants, who take care of the accounting and declarative formalities in order to create the conditions for the perpetration of the offenses”. Among the offices searched by the Guardia di Finanza and the Revenue Agency there was also the one in which he works, when he comes to Italy, the sole director (not investigated) of “Gls Italy” and “Gls Enterprise”, the German Klaus Schaedle.

