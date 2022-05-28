Tax fraud: singer Shakira targeted by Spanish justice

Colombian star Shakira is accused of tax fraud in Spain amounting to 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

A court in Barcelona (north-east) has announced that it has rejected an appeal by the 45-year-old singer who asked for the charges to be dropped by claiming that she did not reside in Spain during the years for which she is accused of fraud, but in the Bahamas.

“It can be considered that the applicant had her habitual residence in Spain”the court said in a statement that “the documentation provided to prove that the tax residence was in another country does not seem to be sufficient”.

Formal referral to court



A trial therefore appears closer and closer for the interpreter of the hits “Hips don’t lie”, “Waka-Waka” Where “Loca”. But the prosecution must still present its indictment while a judge must decide on the formal referral of Shakira to court.

The singer’s lawyers said in a statement that “Shakira’s conduct in tax matters has always been beyond reproach in all the countries in which she has had to pay her taxes”.

She didn’t “no debt to the Spanish tax authorities and proceeded to pay the sums (claimed by the tax authorities) as soon as it learned of the amount”they added.

According to the prosecution, she had been living in Spain since 2011, the year her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. .

Her name revealed in the Pandora Papers

Shakira’s name is among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast investigation published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for the purpose of ‘tax evasion.

The international star, who has sold over 60 million records, currently resides in the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​with Gerard Pique and their two children.

