Tax, from 2022 the premium on payment bills disappears: it will be borne by the State. The Revenue Agency launches the new model

L’Revenue Agency approved the new payment form for the loads entrusted to the Agent of collection starting from January 1, 2022. No more collection charges, the so-called premium equal to 3% or 6% of the sums entered in the role for payments respectively within or beyond sixty days. Also eliminated the share equal to 1% of the sums registered in the role for the hypotheses of spontaneous collection. These sums will, in fact, be at the expense of the state budget, as required by the Budget law.

On the other hand, the expenses relating to the executive and precautionary procedures and the expenses of notification the payment note and any further collection deeds. For the loads entrusted until 31 December 2021, the collection charges will continue to be due to the extent and according to the divisions established by law. The collection agents will have to use the new model for the folders relating to the loads entrusted starting from January 1, 2022, while for those relating to the loads entrusted until December 31, 2021 the model approved with the provision of 14 July 2017 must be used, regardless of the date of notification of the payment slip which may also take place after 31 December 2021.