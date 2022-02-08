Tax, new checks on current accounts and credit cards are on the way

by

Green light from the Privacy Guarantor ai new tax controls starting from the end of March. The Revenue Agency will be able to monitor, also through cross-checks, current accounts and the expenses made with the credit cards for the hunt for tax evaders.

Thanks to algorithms and artificial intelligence, the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza will have an ad hoc database of “suspect” taxpayers classified according to risk and propensity to evasion, to be subjected to targeted checks.

