Tax, new checks on current accounts and credit cards are on the way

Thanks to algorithms and artificial intelligence, the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza will have an ad hoc database of “suspect” taxpayers classified according to risk and propensity to evasion, to be subjected to targeted checks.

Green light from the Privacy Guarantor ai new tax controls starting from the end of March. The Revenue Agency will be able to monitor, also through cross-checks, current accounts and the expenses made with the credit cards for the hunt for tax evaders.

Tax, how the new controls will work

The text of the decree drawn up by the Ministry of Economy provides for them to be created two lists thanks to algorithms.

The first dataset is defined by analyses. On the basis of defined tax risk criteria, this list is used to analyze whether there are particular risks of tax evasion in a given audience.

The second dataset, on the other hand, is defined as di check. In fact, all taxpayers included in the first list who according to the analysis possess one or more tax risks, will converge in the second to initiate control activities or simply send communications from the Revenue Agency aimed at inducing spontaneous compliance, such as the sending of compliance letters in order to avoid the issue of a tax notice.

New controls after the OK of the Privacy Guarantor

The Guarantor has asked the Agency for a more precise indication of the databases to be used, in particular on the deductions for health costs, since they could expose data considered very sensitive on the health of each of us.

This sort of black list of taxpayers it will be kept by the tax authorities for ten years. In addition, users will have invented names until the time of the actual check.